FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber was found dead inside a Frisco apartment on June 1, according to authorities. The 38-year-old was unresponsive when police were called to make a welfare check. Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play.The Cowboys sent CBS 11 News the following statement:"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family...

FRISCO, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO