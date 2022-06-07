ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Driver Injured, Passenger Killed After High Speed Crash in Stolen Vehicle

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfLuU_0g3QDyhu00

A 16-year-old from Lafayette died early Tuesday after a police chase ended in the crash of a stolen vehicle.

George Desamon Jr. died in the 2:30 a.m. crash, troopers say.

Carencro Police tried to stop a vehicle on La. 182 near Prejean Road; the driver allegedly refused to stop and a pursuit began that ended with the fatal crash, troopers say.

State Police say their initial investigation revealed the officer attempted a traffic stop on LA 182 in Carencro on a 2019 Ford Explorer for driving with no taillights.

The driver, identified by troopers as Jamari Tillman, 18, of Morgan City, fled at a high rate of speed. He lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road; the Explorer overturned and then came to rest in the parking lot of the Carencro Community Center.

The Explorer had been reported stolen in Lafayette, troopers say.

Desamon in the passenger seat and was not wearing his seat belt, troopers say. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. Tillman also wasn't wearing his seat belt, but he was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

In 2022, Troop I has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths.

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Vehicle seized in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist

Louisiana State Police have impounded a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run run that killed a bicyclist Monday in rural Jeff Davis Parish. Trooper First Class Derek Senegal said Friday troopers seized a small white SUV from a residence in Lake Arthur. The vehicle will be examined to see if it was the vehicle that hit and killed 73-year-old Jerry W. Hughes of Welsh.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Carencro, LA
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Morgan City, LA
Carencro, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
KPLC TV

Vehicle being investigated in Jeff Davis hit-and-run

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police have located a vehicle that may have been involved in a hit-and-run near Jennings that claimed the life of a bicyclist, officials said. State police officials previously said Jerry W. Hughes, 73, of Welsh, was riding eastbound on La. 1126...
WELSH, LA
KPLC TV

Police: 2-pound brick of cocaine found during I-10 traffic stop

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana authorities say a 2-pound brick of cocaine was found during a recent traffic stop on I-10. Detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T.) Criminal Patrol Unit stopped a 2018 Ford Fusion traveling eastbound on I-10 between Vinton and Sulphur for a traffic violation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, with the Lake Charles Police Department. The stop happened around 1:12 p.m. on Monday, June 6.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carencro Police#La 182#Troop
99.9 KTDY

DRUGS TAKEN OFF THE STREETS: 3 Lafayette Men Arrested in Huge Drug Bust

Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office carried out a big drug seizure on Thursday night and arrested three local men. The drug bust happened around 7:45 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Amesbury Drive. Seized were nearly 25.5 pounds of marijuana, more than $14,600 in U.S. currency, and six firearms - one of which was reported stolen.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Man shot in the back Thursday night in Opelousas

A man is in serious but stable condition following a shooting Thursday night in Opelousas. Police say the shooting happened June 9, 2022, at around 11:00 PM. Officers were patrolling near the area of the 700 block of St. Cyr St. when they heard gunshots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lafourchegazette.com

Narcotics agents make arrest following pursuit on Wednesday

A suspect is in custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office on drug charges after he led authorities on a pursuit from Lockport to Larose. Sheriff Craig Webre said that on June 8, 2022, narcotics agents located Jarrid Hester, 42, traveling south on La. Highway 308 just south of Lockport and attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a violation.
LAROSE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Laplace man arrested in relation to drive-by shooting near Geismar

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday June 6, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office arrested Tyrus Joseph, 25, of Laplace in relation to a drive by shooting incident near Geismar. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
GEISMAR, LA
KLFY News 10

I-10W reopens after multiple crashes before Whiskey Bay

GROSSE TETE, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says all lanes on I-10 West have reopened after clearing a Friday afternoon accident before Whiskey Bay. An afternoon accident left the interstate closed for several hours. Louisiana State Police says its troopers were at the scene working multiple crashes and working with first responders to provide medical assistance.
GROSSE TETE, LA
KPLC TV

Car was traveling 74 mph in 40 mph zone in fatal crash in Sulphur

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The investigation into the fatal accident that claimed the life of 18-year-old Jesse Harmon found that the vehicle in which she was a passenger was traveling 74 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to Sulphur police. The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta in which...
brproud.com

Zachary Police called to scene of Monday night motorcycle crash

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – A Monday evening motorcycle crash along Zachary’s LA 19 and Montegudo Boulevard left one man in critical condition, according to local officials. Sources say it was around 6:30 p.m., June 6, when a man on a motorcycle crashed into a Zachary business called Delta Financial Services.
ZACHARY, LA
KATC News

KATC News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy