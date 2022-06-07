ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The City Where the Fewest People Own Their Homes in Every State

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dv8Rf_0g3QDnF900 The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate - or the share of housing units occupied by their owner - jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of 2020, there were 2.1 million more homeowners in the United States than there were a year earlier.

The surge in home sales was fueled by several factors, including historically low mortgage rates, and, as some experts speculate, the pandemic, which led many Americans to re-evaluate where and how they live. Here is a look at the mortgage rate in America every year since 1972 .

Nationwide, the homeownership rate stands at 64.4%, according to the latest American Community Survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau. This rate varies substantially across the country, however, from state to state, and city to city.

Using census data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city in every state with the lowest homeownership rate. Cities - defined as places with populations over 25,000 - are ranked by the share of housing units occupied by their owners.

Among the cities on this list, homeownership rates range from 12.5% to 57.6% and are anywhere from 10 percentage points to over 50 percentage points lower than the corresponding state homeownership rate.

Homeownership can be expensive, and in most of the cities on this list, the typical household earns less than the median household income across the state as a whole. These area’s low incomes may make homeownership less affordable for larger shares of the population. Here is a look at the 20 cities where the middle class can no longer afford housing .

Many of the cities on this list are home to major colleges or universities. Because a significant share of the population in college towns reside there temporarily, the transient population are more likely to rent a home than buy one. These places include Ames, Iowa, home to Iowa State University; Blacksburg, Virginia, home to Virginia Tech; and Morgantown, West Virginia, home to WVU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRLVR_0g3QDnF900

Alabama: Birmingham
> Homeownership rate: 45.9% (Alabama: 69.2%)
> Median home value: $97,500 (Alabama: $149,600)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,118 (Alabama: $1,196)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $403 (Alabama: $367)
> Median household income: $38,832 (Alabama: $52,035)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGVI3_0g3QDnF900

Alaska: Fairbanks
> Homeownership rate: 37.8% (Alaska: 64.8%)
> Median home value: $217,700 (Alaska: $275,600)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,864 (Alaska: $1,937)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $617 (Alaska: $591)
> Median household income: $64,397 (Alaska: $77,790)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3daZ94_0g3QDnF900

Arizona: Tempe
> Homeownership rate: 40.3% (Arizona: 65.3%)
> Median home value: $287,600 (Arizona: $242,000)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,497 (Arizona: $1,464)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $488 (Arizona: $430)
> Median household income: $61,290 (Arizona: $61,529)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ow25g_0g3QDnF900

Arkansas: Fayetteville
> Homeownership rate: 37.9% (Arkansas: 65.8%)
> Median home value: $232,100 (Arkansas: $133,600)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,495 (Arkansas: $1,103)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $453 (Arkansas: $353)
> Median household income: $47,350 (Arkansas: $49,475)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355gWn_0g3QDnF900

California: West Hollywood
> Homeownership rate: 19.8% (California: 55.3%)
> Median home value: $743,700 (California: $538,500)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $3,179 (California: $2,422)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $962 (California: $618)
> Median household income: $71,692 (California: $78,672)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 302

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o93U6_0g3QDnF900

Colorado: Englewood
> Homeownership rate: 48.1% (Colorado: 66.2%)
> Median home value: $379,300 (Colorado: $369,900)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,726 (Colorado: $1,808)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $453 (Colorado: $488)
> Median household income: $66,399 (Colorado: $75,231)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 33

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfbrg_0g3QDnF900

Connecticut: Hartford
> Homeownership rate: 24.9% (Connecticut: 66.1%)
> Median home value: $170,200 (Connecticut: $279,700)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,616 (Connecticut: $2,127)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $758 (Connecticut: $900)
> Median household income: $36,154 (Connecticut: $79,855)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpgad_0g3QDnF900

Delaware: Wilmington
> Homeownership rate: 43.8% (Delaware: 71.4%)
> Median home value: $173,500 (Delaware: $258,300)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,397 (Delaware: $1,591)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $473 (Delaware: $475)
> Median household income: $45,139 (Delaware: $69,110)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vNGq_0g3QDnF900

Florida: University (Hillsborough County)
> Homeownership rate: 12.5% (Florida: 66.2%)
> Median home value: $91,900 (Florida: $232,000)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,123 (Florida: $1,539)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $339 (Florida: $513)
> Median household income: $29,380 (Florida: $57,703)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 158

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUFnn_0g3QDnF900

Georgia: Statesboro
> Homeownership rate: 24.6% (Georgia: 64.0%)
> Median home value: $115,100 (Georgia: $190,200)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $985 (Georgia: $1,449)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $358 (Georgia: $435)
> Median household income: $32,790 (Georgia: $61,224)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 45

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOhfZ_0g3QDnF900

Hawaii: Urban Honolulu
> Homeownership rate: 46.3% (Hawaii: 60.3%)
> Median home value: $707,400 (Hawaii: $636,400)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $2,592 (Hawaii: $2,443)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $688 (Hawaii: $540)
> Median household income: $72,454 (Hawaii: $83,173)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FqfhN_0g3QDnF900

Idaho: Rexburg
> Homeownership rate: 29.9% (Idaho: 70.8%)
> Median home value: $221,700 (Idaho: $235,600)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,291 (Idaho: $1,312)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $398 (Idaho: $388)
> Median household income: $33,278 (Idaho: $58,915)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGvNY_0g3QDnF900

Illinois: Carbondale
> Homeownership rate: 28.7% (Illinois: 66.3%)
> Median home value: $122,700 (Illinois: $202,100)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,257 (Illinois: $1,709)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $541 (Illinois: $650)
> Median household income: $24,093 (Illinois: $68,428)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 91

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSvsx_0g3QDnF900

Indiana: West Lafayette
> Homeownership rate: 34.6% (Indiana: 69.5%)
> Median home value: $235,300 (Indiana: $148,900)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,480 (Indiana: $1,155)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $508 (Indiana: $416)
> Median household income: $31,460 (Indiana: $58,235)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XilWu_0g3QDnF900

Iowa: Ames
> Homeownership rate: 41.2% (Iowa: 71.2%)
> Median home value: $213,500 (Iowa: $153,900)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,459 (Iowa: $1,279)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $582 (Iowa: $495)
> Median household income: $50,783 (Iowa: $61,836)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYIA0_0g3QDnF900

Kansas: Manhattan
> Homeownership rate: 39.7% (Kansas: 66.2%)
> Median home value: $213,200 (Kansas: $157,600)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,605 (Kansas: $1,400)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $619 (Kansas: $517)
> Median household income: $50,957 (Kansas: $61,091)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJjQK_0g3QDnF900

Kentucky: Richmond
> Homeownership rate: 38.5% (Kentucky: 67.6%)
> Median home value: $148,900 (Kentucky: $147,100)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,109 (Kentucky: $1,191)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $444 (Kentucky: $379)
> Median household income: $39,329 (Kentucky: $52,238)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RdUDP_0g3QDnF900

Louisiana: Monroe
> Homeownership rate: 42.6% (Louisiana: 66.6%)
> Median home value: $150,000 (Louisiana: $168,100)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,203 (Louisiana: $1,310)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $349 (Louisiana: $344)
> Median household income: $31,926 (Louisiana: $50,800)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSsNE_0g3QDnF900

Maine: Portland
> Homeownership rate: 45.2% (Maine: 72.9%)
> Median home value: $302,700 (Maine: $198,000)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,830 (Maine: $1,404)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $757 (Maine: $500)
> Median household income: $61,695 (Maine: $59,489)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17R0u3_0g3QDnF900

Maryland: Salisbury
> Homeownership rate: 27.5% (Maryland: 67.1%)
> Median home value: $167,800 (Maryland: $325,400)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,341 (Maryland: $2,038)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $558 (Maryland: $633)
> Median household income: $44,474 (Maryland: $87,063)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 54

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434xCC_0g3QDnF900

Massachusetts: Chelsea
> Homeownership rate: 26.9% (Massachusetts: 62.5%)
> Median home value: $369,900 (Massachusetts: $398,800)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $2,229 (Massachusetts: $2,268)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $687 (Massachusetts: $829)
> Median household income: $60,370 (Massachusetts: $84,385)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 64

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7r1m_0g3QDnF900

Michigan: East Lansing
> Homeownership rate: 39.5% (Michigan: 71.7%)
> Median home value: $194,100 (Michigan: $162,600)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,603 (Michigan: $1,312)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $751 (Michigan: $495)
> Median household income: $40,800 (Michigan: $59,234)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 45

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmvP0_0g3QDnF900

Minnesota: Minneapolis
> Homeownership rate: 47.4% (Minnesota: 71.9%)
> Median home value: $268,100 (Minnesota: $235,700)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,732 (Minnesota: $1,606)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $651 (Minnesota: $548)
> Median household income: $66,068 (Minnesota: $73,382)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkVO4_0g3QDnF900

Mississippi: Hattiesburg
> Homeownership rate: 38.1% (Mississippi: 68.8%)
> Median home value: $110,500 (Mississippi: $125,500)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,073 (Mississippi: $1,161)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $385 (Mississippi: $358)
> Median household income: $36,111 (Mississippi: $46,511)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQENB_0g3QDnF900

Missouri: Springfield
> Homeownership rate: 42.4% (Missouri: 67.1%)
> Median home value: $122,200 (Missouri: $163,600)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $981 (Missouri: $1,287)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $361 (Missouri: $449)
> Median household income: $37,491 (Missouri: $57,290)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ok6ia_0g3QDnF900

Montana: Bozeman
> Homeownership rate: 42.6% (Montana: 68.5%)
> Median home value: $412,500 (Montana: $244,900)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,789 (Montana: $1,456)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $554 (Montana: $451)
> Median household income: $59,695 (Montana: $56,539)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyi1Y_0g3QDnF900

Nebraska: Fremont
> Homeownership rate: 55.8% (Nebraska: 66.2%)
> Median home value: $140,400 (Nebraska: $164,000)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,210 (Nebraska: $1,412)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $513 (Nebraska: $539)
> Median household income: $54,291 (Nebraska: $63,015)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29nqki_0g3QDnF900

Nevada: Winchester
> Homeownership rate: 29.7% (Nevada: 57.1%)
> Median home value: $172,300 (Nevada: $290,200)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,195 (Nevada: $1,574)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $348 (Nevada: $433)
> Median household income: $39,368 (Nevada: $62,043)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbSiV_0g3QDnF900

New Hampshire: Manchester
> Homeownership rate: 45.0% (New Hampshire: 71.2%)
> Median home value: $241,600 (New Hampshire: $272,300)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,788 (New Hampshire: $1,967)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $762 (New Hampshire: $812)
> Median household income: $62,087 (New Hampshire: $77,923)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhvN8_0g3QDnF900

New Jersey: New Brunswick
> Homeownership rate: 19.5% (New Jersey: 64.0%)
> Median home value: $267,200 (New Jersey: $343,500)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,845 (New Jersey: $2,476)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $934 (New Jersey: $1,062)
> Median household income: $43,930 (New Jersey: $85,245)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9Uth_0g3QDnF900

New Mexico: Clovis
> Homeownership rate: 54.8% (New Mexico: 68.0%)
> Median home value: $132,300 (New Mexico: $175,700)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,144 (New Mexico: $1,293)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $339 (New Mexico: $360)
> Median household income: $47,794 (New Mexico: $51,243)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LjXe_0g3QDnF900

New York: Ithaca
> Homeownership rate: 25.1% (New York: 54.1%)
> Median home value: $261,900 (New York: $325,000)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,919 (New York: $2,174)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $835 (New York: $781)
> Median household income: $38,019 (New York: $71,117)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 63

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UgA8_0g3QDnF900

North Carolina: Jacksonville
> Homeownership rate: 33.0% (North Carolina: 65.7%)
> Median home value: $157,000 (North Carolina: $182,100)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,264 (North Carolina: $1,328)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $473 (North Carolina: $402)
> Median household income: $45,754 (North Carolina: $56,642)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28AbcG_0g3QDnF900

North Dakota: Grand Forks
> Homeownership rate: 43.9% (North Dakota: 62.5%)
> Median home value: $209,800 (North Dakota: $199,900)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,495 (North Dakota: $1,457)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $515 (North Dakota: $476)
> Median household income: $50,194 (North Dakota: $65,315)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8yF5_0g3QDnF900

Ohio: Bowling Green
> Homeownership rate: 36.6% (Ohio: 66.3%)
> Median home value: $171,800 (Ohio: $151,400)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,377 (Ohio: $1,286)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $483 (Ohio: $480)
> Median household income: $39,210 (Ohio: $58,116)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 61

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PlRX_0g3QDnF900

Oklahoma: Stillwater
> Homeownership rate: 39.2% (Oklahoma: 66.1%)
> Median home value: $185,300 (Oklahoma: $142,400)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,474 (Oklahoma: $1,246)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $506 (Oklahoma: $406)
> Median household income: $34,906 (Oklahoma: $53,840)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPAPI_0g3QDnF900

Oregon: Corvallis
> Homeownership rate: 42.6% (Oregon: 62.8%)
> Median home value: $361,800 (Oregon: $336,700)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,764 (Oregon: $1,741)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $645 (Oregon: $553)
> Median household income: $55,390 (Oregon: $65,667)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJN8M_0g3QDnF900

Pennsylvania: State College
> Homeownership rate: 26.9% (Pennsylvania: 69.0%)
> Median home value: $332,100 (Pennsylvania: $187,500)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $2,020 (Pennsylvania: $1,505)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $626 (Pennsylvania: $542)
> Median household income: $38,076 (Pennsylvania: $63,627)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1Ozi_0g3QDnF900

Rhode Island: Woonsocket
> Homeownership rate: 37.2% (Rhode Island: 61.6%)
> Median home value: $191,500 (Rhode Island: $276,600)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,668 (Rhode Island: $1,879)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $707 (Rhode Island: $745)
> Median household income: $44,310 (Rhode Island: $70,305)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXlJS_0g3QDnF900

South Carolina: Greenville
> Homeownership rate: 43.1% (South Carolina: 70.1%)
> Median home value: $332,700 (South Carolina: $170,100)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,667 (South Carolina: $1,265)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $503 (South Carolina: $377)
> Median household income: $58,259 (South Carolina: $54,864)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yVu1w_0g3QDnF900

South Dakota: Aberdeen
> Homeownership rate: 57.6% (South Dakota: 68.0%)
> Median home value: $169,400 (South Dakota: $174,600)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,311 (South Dakota: $1,367)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $501 (South Dakota: $495)
> Median household income: $56,455 (South Dakota: $59,896)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAd88_0g3QDnF900

Tennessee: Cookeville
> Homeownership rate: 41.8% (Tennessee: 66.5%)
> Median home value: $170,300 (Tennessee: $177,600)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,233 (Tennessee: $1,272)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $398 (Tennessee: $389)
> Median household income: $40,836 (Tennessee: $54,833)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1N3n_0g3QDnF900

Texas: San Marcos
> Homeownership rate: 29.1% (Texas: 62.3%)
> Median home value: $185,300 (Texas: $187,200)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,530 (Texas: $1,654)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $537 (Texas: $526)
> Median household income: $42,030 (Texas: $63,826)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 127

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2SHy_0g3QDnF900

Utah: Logan
> Homeownership rate: 38.6% (Utah: 70.5%)
> Median home value: $216,200 (Utah: $305,400)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,237 (Utah: $1,597)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $414 (Utah: $437)
> Median household income: $43,056 (Utah: $74,197)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TD9TR_0g3QDnF900

Vermont: Burlington
> Homeownership rate: 37.6% (Vermont: 71.3%)
> Median home value: $312,200 (Vermont: $230,900)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,946 (Vermont: $1,630)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $838 (Vermont: $686)
> Median household income: $55,461 (Vermont: $63,477)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 1

*Because Burlington is the only eligible city in Vermont, it is the city with the lowest homeownership rate by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXBhp_0g3QDnF900

Virginia: Blacksburg
> Homeownership rate: 33.7% (Virginia: 66.7%)
> Median home value: $309,800 (Virginia: $282,800)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,848 (Virginia: $1,822)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $565 (Virginia: $481)
> Median household income: $41,711 (Virginia: $76,398)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAXRu_0g3QDnF900

Washington: Pullman
> Homeownership rate: 28.6% (Washington: 63.3%)
> Median home value: $287,700 (Washington: $366,800)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,858 (Washington: $1,939)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $561 (Washington: $605)
> Median household income: $32,073 (Washington: $77,006)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 47

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUura_0g3QDnF900

West Virginia: Morgantown
> Homeownership rate: 44.4% (West Virginia: 73.7%)
> Median home value: $215,000 (West Virginia: $123,200)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,240 (West Virginia: $1,058)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $390 (West Virginia: $331)
> Median household income: $42,474 (West Virginia: $48,037)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NunL2_0g3QDnF900

Wisconsin: Milwaukee
> Homeownership rate: 40.7% (Wisconsin: 67.1%)
> Median home value: $128,300 (Wisconsin: $189,200)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,302 (Wisconsin: $1,436)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $556 (Wisconsin: $556)
> Median household income: $43,125 (Wisconsin: $63,293)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 34

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmFt1_0g3QDnF900

Wyoming: Laramie
> Homeownership rate: 47.1% (Wyoming: 71.0%)
> Median home value: $225,400 (Wyoming: $228,000)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ a mortgage): $1,524 (Wyoming: $1,474)
> Median monthly housing costs (no mortgage): $449 (Wyoming: $429)
> Median household income: $47,463 (Wyoming: $65,304)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 4

Methodology

To determine the city with the lowest homeownership rate in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the share of housing units that are occupied by their owners from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

Cities were ranked based on the percentage of housing units that are occupied by their owners. To break ties, we used the number of housing units that are occupied by their owners.

We used census “place” geographies -- a category that includes incorporated legal entities and census-designated statistical entities. We defined cities based on a population threshold -- census places needed to have a population of at least 25,000 to be considered.

Cities were excluded if homeownership rates were not available in the 2020 ACS, if there were fewer than 1,000 housing units, or if the sampling error associated with a city’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a city’s homeownership rate was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all cities’ homeownership rates. We similarly excluded cities that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

Additional information on median home value, median housing costs with and without a mortgage, and median household income are also five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS.

