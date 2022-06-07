ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rina Oh alleges Virginia Giuffre sexually assaulted her during 'horror' encounter with Jeffrey Epstein

By Ashley Collman
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTB4X_0g3QDlTh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AsnXm_0g3QDlTh00
Left: Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Right: Rina Oh

Getty/Getty

  • Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre accused artist Rina Oh of pretending to be a victim to get a payout.
  • Oh denied the accusation and alleged that Giuffre sexually assaulted her during an encounter with Epstein.
  • The two are locked in a legal battle after Oh sued Giuffre for defamation in October.

Jeffrey Epstein survivor Virginia Roberts Giuffre is being accused of sexually assaulting another woman in Epstein's orbit, according to court documents viewed by Insider.

Artist Rina Oh sued Giuffre for defamation in October, after Giuffre accused Oh of pretending to be an Epstein victim to get money from the victims' compensation fund .

Oh maintains that she was also a victim of Epstein's, and told Insider in an interview earlier this year about how Epstein and his longtime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, tried to sex-traffic her to older men when she was in her early 20s.

Giuffre is fighting Oh's lawsuit, and in May filed a counterclaim in which she accused Oh of cutting and slashing her during "sadomasochist" sex acts "for Epstein's pleasure."

Oh called the abuse allegations "lies" in a filing on Monday, and said that it was Giuffre who in fact sexually assaulted her during an encounter with Epstein in one of his infamous massage rooms. Insider reached out to attorneys representing Giuffre for comment on the filing on Tuesday but did not immediately receive a response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cej5e_0g3QDlTh00
Jeffrey Epstein.

Kypros/Getty Images

According to the court filing, Oh said she was once called into Epstein's massage room and was surprised to find both Epstein and Giuffre "waiting for her."

Oh said Giuffre "proceeded to touch" her without her consent "and much to her horror." Oh "did not reciprocate or sexually touch" Giuffre, the court filings state.

The Monday filing went on to accuse Giuffre of sexually assaulting Oh on another occasion with other females, while Epstein watched. But that detail was changed significantly in an amended filing on Tuesday. The new filing blames the second sexual assault on an unidentified woman.

Insider asked Oh's lawyer, Ira Meyerowitz, to explain the change on a phone call on Tuesday, and he said that it was his mistake to have included Giuffre in the description of the second assault.

"Virginia was not involved in that one," Meyerowitz said, so he corrected the filing.

Meyerowitz went on to say that this lawsuit isn't about questioning whether Giuffre was abused or not. It's about affirming Oh's victimhood and standing up against someone who is claiming she's not one.

"I'm not saying that she isn't a survivor and that she wasn't a victim of Epstein's house of horrors. Or that she wasn't subjected to the same manipulations and psychological games that Epstein and Maxwell used to manipulate these young women. I think that she was," Meyerowitz said of Giuffre. "But I know it happened to Rina too."

"For some reason Virginia has targeted Rina and made these false allegations against her, saying that Rina wasn't a survivor and wasn't a victim and that's just patently untrue," Meyerowitz added.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Hilariously Reacts To Amber Heard's Lawyer Imitating Him In Court

The Johnny Depp trial against Amber Heard continues to get more interesting by the day. Depp, who has been seen subtly reacting to claims his ex-wife has been making in her testimony, couldn't contain himself this week when Heard's lawyer imitated him while questioning her client on the stand."I’m gonna start at the very beginning here," Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft told Heard in court on Tuesday, May 17. "You were asked by [Depp’s lawyer] Ms. [Camille] Vazquez about why Mr. Depp won’t or can’t look you in the eye. She played a tape in which Mr. Depp said, 'You will...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Roberts Giuffre
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
OK! Magazine

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Elon Musk finally shared his opinion on the bombshell defamation case everyone is talking about — and he's wishing both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the best no matter the outcome.Shortly after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard had an on-off relationship with the tech mogul over the next few years. His name came up multiple times throughout the trial, from discussing the seriousness of their relationship to addressing the rumors they had been in a legal battle over frozen embryos.Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

R. Kelly Desperate To Avoid Life Imprisonment, Denies Getting Aaliyah Fake ID

In a last-ditch bid to escape receiving a life sentence from a federal court later this month, R. Kelly has denied "using" the late singer Aaliyah in a bribery scheme that led to their 1994 illegal marriage. His legal team denied the singer has gotten her a fake ID, or being the person behind that ruse, so Aaliyah can marry despite being just 15.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Attorneys#Violent Crime
Hello Magazine

Amber Heard's ex Elon Musk reacts to Johnny Depp trial after closing arguments

Johnny Depp's $50million (£40million) defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard has finally come to a close after their lawyers delivered closing arguments on Friday. While the jury deliberates on a verdict, Amber's ex-boyfriend Elon Musk – whom she dated in 2017 after her split from Johnny and just...
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Faces Backlash From Hollywood Execs After Defamation Trial

Amber Heard may not find it easy to slip back into her life as an actress after losing her defamation trial with her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actress — who testified her role in the sequel was cut down to mere minutes — was found liable for defamation against the Fantastic Beasts actor and ordered to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages after penning an op-ed for The Washington Post labeling herself a victim of domestic and sexual violence.Now, as Heard seemingly drowns in legal fees, whispers around Tinseltown are saying Hollywood producers...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez on 'Intense' Work for Trial: 'We Were Really Running on Fumes'

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez admits her team was "running on fumes" at one point during the six-week trial as they worked around-the-clock on the defamation case. "After court, we would go back to the hotel where we lived and was our little nest, if you will, for months," she tells PEOPLE. "We would change. We would have food served. Then we had two war rooms where we would be until sometimes 5:00 in the morning the next day. It was very intense."
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

450K+
Followers
28K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy