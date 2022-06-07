Rina Oh alleges Virginia Giuffre sexually assaulted her during 'horror' encounter with Jeffrey Epstein

Left: Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Right: Rina Oh Getty/Getty

Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre accused artist Rina Oh of pretending to be a victim to get a payout.

Oh denied the accusation and alleged that Giuffre sexually assaulted her during an encounter with Epstein.

The two are locked in a legal battle after Oh sued Giuffre for defamation in October.

Jeffrey Epstein survivor Virginia Roberts Giuffre is being accused of sexually assaulting another woman in Epstein's orbit, according to court documents viewed by Insider.

Artist Rina Oh sued Giuffre for defamation in October, after Giuffre accused Oh of pretending to be an Epstein victim to get money from the victims' compensation fund .

Oh maintains that she was also a victim of Epstein's, and told Insider in an interview earlier this year about how Epstein and his longtime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, tried to sex-traffic her to older men when she was in her early 20s.

Giuffre is fighting Oh's lawsuit, and in May filed a counterclaim in which she accused Oh of cutting and slashing her during "sadomasochist" sex acts "for Epstein's pleasure."

Oh called the abuse allegations "lies" in a filing on Monday, and said that it was Giuffre who in fact sexually assaulted her during an encounter with Epstein in one of his infamous massage rooms. Insider reached out to attorneys representing Giuffre for comment on the filing on Tuesday but did not immediately receive a response.

Jeffrey Epstein. Kypros/Getty Images

According to the court filing, Oh said she was once called into Epstein's massage room and was surprised to find both Epstein and Giuffre "waiting for her."

Oh said Giuffre "proceeded to touch" her without her consent "and much to her horror." Oh "did not reciprocate or sexually touch" Giuffre, the court filings state.

The Monday filing went on to accuse Giuffre of sexually assaulting Oh on another occasion with other females, while Epstein watched. But that detail was changed significantly in an amended filing on Tuesday. The new filing blames the second sexual assault on an unidentified woman.

Insider asked Oh's lawyer, Ira Meyerowitz, to explain the change on a phone call on Tuesday, and he said that it was his mistake to have included Giuffre in the description of the second assault.

"Virginia was not involved in that one," Meyerowitz said, so he corrected the filing.

Meyerowitz went on to say that this lawsuit isn't about questioning whether Giuffre was abused or not. It's about affirming Oh's victimhood and standing up against someone who is claiming she's not one.

"I'm not saying that she isn't a survivor and that she wasn't a victim of Epstein's house of horrors. Or that she wasn't subjected to the same manipulations and psychological games that Epstein and Maxwell used to manipulate these young women. I think that she was," Meyerowitz said of Giuffre. "But I know it happened to Rina too."

"For some reason Virginia has targeted Rina and made these false allegations against her, saying that Rina wasn't a survivor and wasn't a victim and that's just patently untrue," Meyerowitz added.