We found your kite

Finder says your kite is in excellent condition and wants to get it back to its owner

Juanice Schram knows someone is looking for this kite that blew into her north Madras back yard along Lower Drive in a recent wind storm. She says it's in excellent condition and she's keeping it for you in case you want it back.

Contact the Pioneer at 541-475-2275 to arrange the return.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.