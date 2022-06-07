ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

We found your kite

By Pat Kruis
 3 days ago

Finder says your kite is in excellent condition and wants to get it back to its owner

Juanice Schram knows someone is looking for this kite that blew into her north Madras back yard along Lower Drive in a recent wind storm. She says it's in excellent condition and she's keeping it for you in case you want it back.

Contact the Pioneer at 541-475-2275 to arrange the return.

