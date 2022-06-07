Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator will headline Made In America 2022

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Naira Marley’s long-awaited debut album God’s Timing’s The Best arrives fully formed. Four years ago, I learned about him through “JAPA,” an electrifying, percussion-heavy track with a sticky refrain, and I've been hooked since. His blend of afrobeat rhythms, U.K. road raps, and dancehall allow him to fit into an assortment of molds, but he never loses track of his own identity. On God’s Timing's, the British-Nigerian singer’s pen effortlessly shifts between loving odes to Black women (“Melanin”), seduction (“Excuse Moi”), and stirring up a bit of fun trouble all across the world (“First Time In America”).
Comments / 0