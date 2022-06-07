ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator will headline Made In America 2022

By Raphael Helfand
Cover picture for the articleThe organizer’s of Philadelphia’s Made In America have announced Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator as the festival’s 2022 headliners. Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, and Burna Boy will also perform primetime sets, with...

