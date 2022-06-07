ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Rob Schofield | Yes, let’s talk about ‘rights’ in public education

By Rob Schofield NC Policy Watch
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Tc9J_0g3QDdPt00

American politicians have a fondness for bestowing grandiloquent titles on the legislation they sponsor. It’s not enough to describe merely and accurately what a bill does; there needs to be a catchy acronym or inspiring and propagandizing headline that will make the bill harder to vote against. Remember the U.S.A. Patriot Act (which stood for “Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism”)?

And so it is that North Carolina Republican state legislators are advancing a proposal this spring that they’ve dubbed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights.” The bill, which as a practical matter, does precious little of substance other than to mimic some disturbing aspects of Florida’s infamous “Don’t Say Gay” law, was whisked through both chambers of the General Assembly in recent weeks and, sadly, could soon be on Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

Its absurd underlying premise is that public schools are engaged in some sort of diabolical plot to expose children to all manner of information about LGBTQ life, and even to “groom” them to abandon heterosexuality and traditional gender identities (as if such a thing were possible), and that it’s urgent for parents to be provided with the means to intervene.

The truth, of course, is quite different.

First off, the notion that a third-grade teacher shouldn’t be allowed to explain to a child why another child happens to have two loving moms or dads when asked is absurd on its face.

But as NC Policy Watch reporters Joe Killian and Lynn Bonner explained in a story earlier today, the bill is raising numerous other alarm bells: both for educators who could be required under the bill’s vague and confusing language to “out” students to their parents, and physicians and mental health experts who fear that vulnerable kids could be subjected to all manner of inappropriate and damaging treatment if they fail to exhibit the level “masculine” or “feminine” character traits of which their parents approve.

As some have noted, North Carolina is not yet on the growing list of states to have completely banned “conversion therapy” – the destructive and discredited practice whereby parents seek to prevent children from expressing a sexual orientation or gender identity of which the parents disapprove.

If the bill were to become law, educators could easily find themselves in the situation in which they might be forced to contact parents to inform on kids who have confided in them – even if they had reason to fear this might lead to the child be removed from school and sent to some kind of destructive camp that would attempt, as some critics have described it, to “beat the gay out of them.”

The great and bitter irony of this deceptively misnamed legislation is that it comes along at the very moment at which the state’s Republican legislative majority is ignoring two genuine and vitally important education policy rights that it has denied to the state’s children for years.

Think about it: For decades now, all North Carolina schoolchildren have had a right – an actual constitutional right – to be provided with access to a sound basic education. State courts have repeatedly ruled in the longstanding Leandro case that the right exists and that the state is failing to appropriate the necessary funds to provide it.

As a result, kids across our state – particularly in lower-income counties – attend schools in crumbling facilities with inadequate staffing. To make matters more absurd, GOP lawmakers are sitting on record budget surpluses amounting to billions of dollars. All the money they need to comply with the Leandro ruling is, quite literally, sitting in the bank.

Meanwhile, at a time in our country in which large numbers of innocent schoolchildren and educators continue to be murdered in their classrooms in repeated incidents perpetrated by other children armed with assault weapons – the legislature is doing nothing to address the gun violence crisis.

Instead, the same lawmakers — who are so obsessed with parental “rights” and the supposedly dire threat that someone might discuss LGBTQ people as fully-fledged human beings — continue to block the passage of simple and modest anti-gun violence laws that the public overwhelmingly supports.

Rather than join the lengthy list of other civilized nations in which possessing a gun is treated, at the very least, with the same seriousness as owning and driving a car, our Republican lawmakers and their allies in the gun lobby continue to make it easy for high schoolers to purchase and use military-grade killing machines.

The bottom line: It’s true that a catchy moniker can sometimes help a legislative proposal to attract support and scare off potential opposition. Perhaps it will work for North Carolina Republicans in this case. But by initiating and inviting a discussion of rights in public education, the sponsors of the bill are skating on some very thin ice indeed.

Rob Schofield, Director of NC Policy Watch, has three decades of experience as a lawyer, lobbyist, writer and commentator.

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond County Daily Journal

John Hood | We should do more for entrepreneurs

RALEIGH — When it comes to fostering new businesses, North Carolina is doing better than average — but not as well as we could be. That’s a fair reading of the latest Indicators of Entrepreneurship report from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. Its composite index ranked North Carolina 15th in the nation last year in entrepreneurial activity. Among our neighboring states, only Georgia fared better.
SMALL BUSINESS
Richmond County Daily Journal

Mitch Kokai | Parents across N.C. will watch progress of Opportunity Scholarship lawsuit

Thousands of N.C. families will watch with interest as the state Court of Appeals tackles a case scheduled for oral arguments this week. The state’s second-highest court will determine the next steps for a lawsuit challenging the popular Opportunity Scholarship Program. That program increases options for lower-income families whose children struggle in traditional public schools. The scholarships help those families choose private school options that better meet the children’s needs.
POLITICS
Richmond County Daily Journal

Savor the sweetness of NC peaches

Although the calendar says June 21 is the first day of summer, once local farm stands begin selling NC peaches summer is as good as here! Area farm stands are beginning to open up, and early peaches are ripening on trees. Summertime is synonymous with peaches!. Peaches originated in China,...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
Richmond County Daily Journal

D.G. Martin | Roy Cooper for president?

Some people are asking if North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper might be the Democrats’ best presidential candidate in 2024. Not likely, you say, Joe Biden is president. And every first-term Democratic president in modern times has run for reelection. There have been no serious challenges for Democratic incumbents seeking...
ELECTIONS
Richmond County Daily Journal

NCDHHS helps families participating in WIC during infant formula shortage

RALEIGH — Families participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) can now purchase more sizes and types of Gerber formula thanks to efforts by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to support families during the ongoing infant formula shortage. North Carolina contracts with Gerber to provide WIC recipients standard types of infant formula, and the sizes and types of formula available to purchase were previously more limited for WIC-participating families.
HEALTH
Richmond County Daily Journal

Wildlife Agency enters partnership to enhance coastal water access

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, the lead agency responsible for developing quality boating access across the state, and the N.C. Marine and Estuary Foundation (NCMEF), a non-profit organization promoting thriving coastal resources, announced today the formation of a joint venture that will enhance coastal access for boaters, recreational anglers and commercial fishermen.
RALEIGH, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Alex Urban | The attack on free speech you hadn’t heard about

In September of 2021, the Texas Legislature passed a law meant to reel in the social media giants’ monopoly of online opinion. The bill, known as H.B. 20, requires large tech companies to produce regular reports of removed content, create a complaint system, and disclose their content regulation procedures. It applies to companies whose users surpass 50 million but was blocked almost immediately upon passage. However, on May 11, 2022, the 5th Circuit Federal Appeals Court upheld the law as constitutional, and it went into law.
TEXAS STATE
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy