Voters won't get to decide if Broward should have an elected county mayor

Broward residents won’t get a say on whether they they want to elect their own mayor.

In a ‘don’t-fix-what’s-not-broken’ approach, the Broward County Commission on Tuesday opted against having voters decide who becomes the county mayor. The question of whether to have a strong-mayor position last went to voters in 2000, and it was defeated. The current working proposal was for the county administrator to still handle day-to-day affairs, but the new mayor would be the public face of the county.

Commissioner Jared Moskowitz, the former director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, who oversaw the state’s pandemic response, said the counties that had elected mayors “were faster” with their response, including Miami-Dade.

“People have been talking about this for 40 years,” said lawyer Mitchell Berger . “Let’s start somewhere. Let’s let people know Broward is in the game, in the 21st century.”

Monica Elliott , the president of the League of Women Voters of Broward, agreed. She said she wanted the commission to eliminate the “theme of the year” in reference to the politicians appointing each other to the job each winter. “Let the people decide,” she said.

Four members of the county commission said no. County Commissioner Steve Geller said he worried Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis would remove an elected mayor and appoint his own person, referencing his removal of Sheriff Scott Israel after the agency’s disastrous response to the Parkland high school massacre in 2018. It’s the same argument commissioners in Democrat-focused Broward have argued previously.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” said Geller, of the current system. “I don’t think it’s broke.”

