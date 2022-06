WASHINGTON (7News) — A Black SUV crashed into a building on 14th Street and Meridian Place Northwest in Washington D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS. Fire officials said there were no structural issues to the building following the crash. The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs' (DCRA) building inspector is on the way to the site. They are expected to examine any structural damage.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO