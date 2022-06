Jack Wagomer, Kristina Wagoner, Harrison WagonerSoaps She Knows. Harrison Wagoner the 27-year-old son of actors Jack and Kristina Wagoner was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot early on Monday morning June 6th. In 2016 Harrison was missing for 5 days and his father revealed that he feared for his son's life because he dealt with drug and alcohol addiction. NBC News has confirmed that Wagner was found unresponsive in the 11200 block of Chandler Boulevard and pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 5 a.m.

