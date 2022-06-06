ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

Stepping Away from the Presidency

 4 days ago

"The storm is not as important as the path it opens..." -- Mark Nepo, "The Instruments of Change." I write today to let you know of an important decision that I have made. After thoughtful reflection and discussions with my family, I made the decision to step away as president of...

Juneteenth Celebration

FR: Jerlena Griffin-Desta, Ph.D., Chief of Staff to the President, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives & Diversity. While the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, freedom for America’s slave population did not become a full-scale reality until June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers announced that the 250,000 Black slaves in Texas had been legally freed via the Emancipation Proclamation. Known as the ‘second U.S. Independence Day,’ Juneteenth has historically been celebrated by Black Americans, but it is now being recognized and honored by Americans of every race and culture. Not only does the holiday represent freedom, but also inclusion and the value of diversity so often characterized as fundamentally American.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Workplace COVID-19 Case Notification

Sonoma State University has been notified of a COVID-19 positive case on-campus. Information about this case, cleaning protocols, and other relevant information can be found on the COVID-19 Case Information website. Close contacts will be notified per campus procedure within one business day of this message. This notification is sent pursuant to Labor Code section 6409.6.
ROHNERT PARK, CA

