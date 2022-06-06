Stepping Away from the Presidency

FR: Jerlena Griffin-Desta, Ph.D., Chief of Staff to the President, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives & Diversity. While the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, freedom for America’s slave population did not become a full-scale reality until June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers announced that the 250,000 Black slaves in Texas had been legally freed via the Emancipation Proclamation. Known as the ‘second U.S. Independence Day,’ Juneteenth has historically been celebrated by Black Americans, but it is now being recognized and honored by Americans of every race and culture. Not only does the holiday represent freedom, but also inclusion and the value of diversity so often characterized as fundamentally American.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO