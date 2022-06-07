ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

Senior Josi Noble shined bright for Cougars over three sports seasons

By Christian Horn
York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cougars’ three-sport star in Athlete of the Year discussion after strong years in track, basketball and volleyball. NOTE: This is the third of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. Two installments will run each day through the...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

York News-Times

Senior Kings fend off Wilber 6-4

CRETE – After four innings, the York Cornerstone Senior Kings led 3-0 before Wilber rallied to tie the game with three runs in the top of the sixth. York tacked on three runs of its own in the home half to regain the lead and held off Wilber in the seventh to walk away with a 6-4 win Friday afternoon.
WILBER, NE
York News-Times

Four local players set for Sertoma 8-man all-star contest

HASTINGS - The 2022 Sertoma 8-man all-star football game will be played Saturday, June 18, 6 p.m. on the campus of Hastings College. This will be the 45th edition of the game and will feature 48 of the best 8-man football players from across the state, including four from the York News-Times coverage area.
HASTINGS, NE
York News-Times

Gresham 18s overcome early deficit, beat Calvary 5-4

GRESHAM - The Gresham 18-U girls’ softball team hosted the Calvary Neumann Blaze and David City Crossfire at the Gresham ballpark Thursday night. The first game featured the Gresham Blackbirds and the Calvary Blaze. After spotting the visitors a 1-0 lead, Gresham plated four runs in the third and held on for the 5-4 win.
GRESHAM, NE
York News-Times

Lutheran's Richert in the running for YNT Athlete of the Year

WACO - When you look at the stats Nebraska Lutheran junior Trey Richert put up in the passing game this past year, you have to do a double-take because they are a lot like the numbers you might see on a video game. The junior played in just six games...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Seward Juniors roar back, down Cornerstone Kings 15-7

YORK – When the York Cornerstone Junior Kings took on Seward over the weekend at the Cornerstone Classic, six of the first seven Seward batters scored as the visitors rolled to an 18-4 win. In the rematch Wednesday evening in Seward, the Cornerstone Kings flipped the script with a seven-run first inning.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Fusion 16s rally late to sneak past Shockerz

YORK – After racing out to an early lead, things began to unravel for the York Fusion in the top of the third inning against the Lincoln Shockerz on Wednesday evening. A slew of York errors in the field helped the Shockerz rack up five runs in the frame – four of them unearned – to take a commanding 6-1 lead.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Kassidy Stuckey among best distance runners in the state

Among Nebraska’s best distance runners, Kassidy Stuckey dazzled for York in 2021-22 Sophomore in Athlete of the Year contention for contributions to Dukes in cross country, track, basketball. NOTE: This is the fifth of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Fehlhafer's work habits and attitude loom large in his success

Centennial senior has undergone transformation since his freshman year. NOTE: This is the eighth of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. Two installments will run each day through the 11th of June in advance of the planned presentation of the awards on June 13 which was moved up from the original date of the 20th. The only requirement for consideration is that the athlete must have participated in three sports during the school year.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York Dolphin swim season is underway

CRETE - The York Dolphins swim team traveled to Crete on Saturday to kick off the season. With 48 swimmers from ages 6 to 17, York competed against the Seward Sharks, Crete Rip Tide and Clay Center (Kan.) Tiger Sharks. After a lightning delay, the competition began at 10:15 a.m....
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York neighbors: Obituaries for June 11

Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (1) update to this series since Updated 32 min ago. Sharon E. Hromadka, 75, of Lincoln, formerly of Waco, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Lincoln. She was born to Milo and JoAnn (Lotte…
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Coming out of COVID, Omaha adding hotel rooms downtown

OMAHA -- It didn't make sense to open the Peregrine Hotel during a time when people weren't traveling. So the Omaha hotel, near 18th and Douglas streets, opened about a year later than planned. Business is starting to pick up, creating a sense of things returning to normal, said general...
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in York, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Chuck Warner presented a Quilt of Valor

EXETER -- On June 7, 2022 Chuck Warner of Exeter was presented his Quilt of Valor for his service in the Air Force in Fairmont. The presentation was given by the York Asera Care Hospice’s Arrielle Lindt and Nick Wollenburg of Veteran Services. The Quilt of Valor’s mission is...
EXETER, NE
York News-Times

Guatemala native owns two Grand Island companies

When Honorio Bravo moved to the United States from Guatemala in 1999, he didn’t have much. Now he owns two Grand Island businesses. One of his companies is called HR Bravo Construction. “Mostly we do paint, flooring and trimwork,” Bravo said. You might call it carpentry work, he added....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: More than half paved, Lincoln's South Beltway set to open in less than a year

The first bite of earth for the South Beltway came out of a cornfield near U.S. 77 and Saltillo Road in May 2020. Then contractors took another. And another. Two years later, Hawkins Construction and its army of dozers, diggers, scrapers and haulers have moved 5.25 million cubic yards of dirt along the 11-mile-long construction site — enough to fill nearly 300,000 dump trucks.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

‘Long Hope to Henderson – One Town, Many Businesses’ salad luncheon June 18 at Heritage Park

HENDERSON – Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park presents “Long Hope to Henderson – One Town, Many Businesses” at a salad luncheon on Saturday, June 18, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required by stopping at the Heritage Park or calling (402) 723-5694 – callers are welcome to leave a message. This will be a fun, fact-finding event at the Park’s Irrigation and Agricultural Building.
HENDERSON, NE
York News-Times

A wicked storm leaves destruction in York County

YORK COUNTY -- Mother Nature sure took its course Tuesday night as a massive hail storm unfolded in York and Fillmore County. It was something no one has seen in quite some time. The storm swept through Hampton, making its way through the Henderson and McCool areas. With its high...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Heritage Park celebrates journey from Russia to America

HENDERSON -- Every year, the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park holds a kids' event reenacting and telling the story of the immigrants’ journey from Russia to America and how they came to Henderson. When the kids arrive at the park, they are directed to a few tubs of clothing that...
HENDERSON, NE

