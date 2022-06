Over $14 million was distributed across Ohio by the Ohio Department of Education, and Hiram College was one of the thirty-three schools selected for the Statewide Mathematics and Literacy Tutoring Grant. According to the Department of Education Request for Applications “Grants will assist in expanding high dosage tutoring programs meeting local needs for mathematics and/or literacy supports and aligning to Tier I core instruction. This funding is available to support the development, initial (startup) implementation, or extension/expansion of existing Institutions of Higher Education-district tutoring programs grounded in evidence-based practices.”

