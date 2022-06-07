ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County Council approves Dixie Ridge rezoning, future land use amendment

By Jarleene Almenas
ormondbeachobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore homes will be built along the Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail. On Tuesday, June 6, the Volusia County Council approved a future land use amendment and a rezoning of two adjacent parcels totaling 64.1 acres located on the west side of Old Dixie Highway in a 5-1 vote. Volusia County...

www.ormondbeachobserver.com

Comments / 3

Related
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Beach Kills Fireworks on July 4 Over Dissatisfaction With Vendor and Contract Changes

This time, it’s final: there will be no fireworks off the Flagler Beach pier on July 4. The Flagler Beach City Commission Thursday evening killed the possibility as Mayor Suzie Johnston said she would not sign a fireworks contract. She and commissioners cited unapproved changes to a fireworks contract since they had signed off their own approved version two weeks ago. Some, including the mayor, were angered by what they saw as procedural improprieties and lack of communication from the administration. And several were not comfortable with the vendor still not having proof of insurance.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

City Council delays vote on 95-home Ryan's Landing development

Palm Coast's City Council has delayed a vote on a proposed Seagate community called Ryan’s Landing, citing safety concerns about the placement of its main entrance road across from a school bus stop. The development would bring 95 age-restricted single-family homes to a triangular plot of vacant land in...
PALM COAST, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to appeal to ARC in bid to keep illicit addition to patio villa

A Villager will appeal to the Architectural Review Committee in a bid to keep an illicit addition to his patio villa. Youssef El-Masry, who lives at 2164 Estevez Drive in Villa Vera Cruz in the Village of Santiago, appeared Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors during a public hearing at Savannah Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
flaglerlive.com

How Mud Muckers in West Flagler Bogged Down in Its Own Lawsuit and Wetlands Violations, and Lost

Four years ago the owner of Mud Muckers, the vast and once-popular ATV park over some 3,000 acres southwest of Bunnell, posted an end-of-life notice to it customers. “It is with heavy heart,” the Feb. 11, 2018 notice read, “that i have to tell you that after nine years, with no LIGITEMENT reason, the owners of mudmuckers property have told us to GET OUT despite our lease agreement. We have worked our hardest to make MUDMUCKERS a great family fun park and were very successful. We had 9 wonderful years of camping, riding and professional entertainment and through no fault of our own we were told to vacate the property. Great patrons, wonderful new friends and a place to go to promote family unity and good fun is now gone. We are looking for a new location and will keep you informed.. thank you everyone for all your support and god bless.”
BUNNELL, FL
usf.edu

Pasco projects should carry on, despite the governor's vetoes

Plans to build two major projects in Pasco County are on hold - at least temporarily - after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed funding for them in the upcoming state budget. About $35 million would have helped build a sports complex that would likely become the new spring training site for the Tampa Bay Rays. Also, $600 million in recurring money over the next 30 years would have gone to a new biotech campus for Moffitt Cancer Center.
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Don Johnson

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park, Fleming Island, Middleburg restaurants cited for violations

State inspectors returned to Dee’s Music Bar & Grill in Orange Park, on May 26-27 and found more rodent activity in various areas of the eatery. Since Feb. 9, the state has conducted 10 inspections of the restaurant, 2141 Loch Rane Blvd. The restaurant was fined $400 by state inspectors in March, according to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts the inspections.
ORANGE PARK, FL
volusia.org

County Council enacts tethering ban

While they may not know it, animals in Volusia County just got some really good news in the form of added protection from harm. The County Council saw to it on Tuesday with the adoption of a new animal control ordinance that includes such measures as prohibiting the tethering of animals for long periods of time, a ban on declawing cats and the retail sale of pets as well as safeguards pertaining to the mistreatment and abandonment of animals. The ordinance also makes it unlawful to hide an animal because of a lack of proof of ownership or to conceal it from an investigation.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to provide support for retired K9s

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke from the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell Friday morning. Sheriff Rick Staly and Sheriff Robert A. Hardwick were also in attendance. He began by bemoaning the latest inflation numbers, attributing the problem to President Joe Biden. "Unfortunately this is...

