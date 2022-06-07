ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

DAR honors local student winners

By Staff report
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GmPy_0g3QB4sF00

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Battle of Elizabethtown Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is pleased to recognize outstanding graduating student award winners for the 2021-22 school year.

Selection criteria for the prestigious DAR Good Citizens award is based on outstanding service, patriotism, leadership and dependability in home, school and community. School-selected winners were honored at a March luncheon by the Battle of Elizabethtown Chapter where they were presented a check, pin and certificate.

Both honorees are graduates who were dually enrolled at Bladen Community College. Both young women plan to attend N.C. State University in the fall with majors in biology and long-term career goal pursuits in veterinarian science.

East Bladen Good Citizen Sydney Gardner is the daughter of John and Cynthia Gardner of Harrells. A member of the BETA Club and National Honor Society, Ms. Gardner served as president of the Student Government Association and held multiple leadership positions including FFA and HOSA Clubs. A cheering captain and cross country/track athlete as well as a dance instructor, Sydney cites her service to helping peers as her favorite role. During the pandemic she made time to help tutor peers and perform a host of various service projects. Sydney hopes to someday conduct zoological research for wildlife conservation.

West Bladen’s Good Citizen Kayla Norris is the daughter of Keith and Michelle Norris of Bladenboro. Kayla served as FFA president, SGA Vice President, was active in the Beta Club and is recognized for excellence in a host of leadership positions. She was described by her volleyball coach, teacher and mentor, Gaye Davis as a “cheerleader” for teammates who brings positivity to her role as Peer Group Connection leader and in the clubs where she served. Ms. Norris hopes to serve Bladen County someday as a veterinarian.

Karen Cordona, a West Bladen graduate, was awarded the DAR National Defense Committee’s ROTC Medal. Cadet recipients of this award demonstrate academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership and patriotism.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patrotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. More than one million women have joined the DAR since it was founded. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.DAR.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Class of ‘22graduationsare Friday

Friday will mark a special milestone in the lives of local high school seniors who will be the focus of graduation ceremonies for the two Bladen County high schools. The graduating seniors from both East Bladen High and West Bladen High, along with family and friends, will converge on Elizabethtown Middle School for the last chapter of high school careers — sending the 265 grads out into the world to seek higher education, the workplace, a military career or to start a family.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Wilson’s career with Smithfield Foods celebrated

TAR HEEL — Co-workers at Smithfield Foods gave their congratulations to Jessica Wilson, who will be retiring from the company at the end of June. Wilson has contributed 26.5 years of dedicated work service to Smithfield. Company officials stated she is “a trusted human resources management professional who has worked diligently and professionally with all personnel at the local Tar Heel facility.”
TAR HEEL, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Williams to Speak at Thomas Graduation

High school graduation is a special time in a youngster’s life, but the achievement is even more notable since the Covid pandemic. To mark the occasion at Thomas Academy, Elizabethtown-based pastor Jason Williams will be the guest speaker at the ceremony set for June 11 at the Leamon Rogers Memorial Chapel on the campus of the Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina. The event will begin at 10 a.m., and the public is invited to join in on the celebration of the 18 students who make up the 2022 graduating class.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

AN HISTORIC EVENT

ELIZABETHTOWN — Friends and family gathered on Friday, June 3, for a historic occasion as 40 seniors became the first-ever graduating class from Bladen Early College High School. The ceremony was full of pomp and circumstance and featured several students from the Class of 2022 — Serenity Flakes offered...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Education
Bladen County, NC
Education
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

State-level poster winner

Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District recently announced that Bladen Lakes Primary School student, Isabel Gardner, whose teacher is Angela Butcher, is the winner at the state level in the 2022 fourth-grade level poster contest. The theme was “Soil and Water … Yours for Life,” and Isabel won at the Bladen District level and Area 7 level (nine Soil and Water Districts) competitions before advancing to state-level competition, where her entry was judged along with entries from across the state.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

The Faith Calendar is for Bladen County church events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change. All event
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Honors Society#Dar#Bladen Community College#N C State University#Harrells#Ffa#Hosa Clubs#Bladenboro#Ka
sandhillssentinel.com

Plant Pathways opens operations in Lee County

The Plant Pathways Company, a plant breeding company specializing in improving crops, with a focus on food and medicinal plants, announced today the opening of research and development facility in Sanford. This project, a partnership between Plant Pathways, North Carolina State University (NCSU), and other private industry leaders, will conduct innovative research with the goal of replacing sugar with stevia, a natural sweetener and sugar substitute, in soft drinks.
LEE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

$50k issued in Fayetteville’s first round of community safety microgrants

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A community-based advisory group approved the recommended distribution total of $50,000 in grant awards to 32 applicants. The microgrant program targets crime reduction in the 28301, 28303, 28305 and 28314 zip codes by supporting ideas, activities and programs led by individuals and organizations who might not always be eligible to receive traditional grant awards.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Antonio Ashley chosen as new Chadbourn council member

By a unanimous vote, the Chadbourn Town Council selected Antonio D. Ashley to fill the vacant council seat during its Tuesday night meeting. Ashley will be sworn in at the council’s next meeting on Aug. 2, as there is no meeting in July. “I am very honored that I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Education
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
BLADENBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

The solution will come with hardening our schools

All are heartbroken over the recent school shooting. Many are praying for the families of those children and their rescuers. Bladen schools already have some safety measures in place; however, there is more that we need to be doing to protect our children. Heritage Foundation has a great article outlining...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Washington Examiner

North Carolina education officials scrubbed CRT-linked words to avoid backlash

North Carolina education officials worked to eliminate "red flag" words such as "whiteness" when discussing a program that would have trained teachers on how to incorporate critical race theory in lessons for preschoolers with disabilities, newly released emails revealed. A lengthy report from parent activist organization No Left Turn in...
EDUCATION
Bladen Journal

Lumbee Tribal rolls to reopen PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal rolls will reopen Fri
LUMBERTON, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy