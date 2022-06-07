ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen Journal

BGHNC Rodeo adds third date

By Staff report
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago

LAKE WACCAMAW – Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina will hold the 2022 Rodeo at the BGHNC Farm and Benton/BTS Arena & Exhibition Center over three days in August.

This year’s event will be Aug. 19-20 at 8 p.m. and Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. Gates will open two hours prior each day.

“We are excited to be able to expand this event to a third day,” said Equine Therapy and Events Coordinator Amanda Thompson. “There was such a high demand last year we felt adding a third day would provide an opportunity for more of the community to enjoy the event.”

Thomas Linton Rodeo is providing the Southern Rodeo Association sanctioned event. This means it will include top riders participating in bull riding, calf roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, and bareback riding.

“We could not put together an event like this for the community without our sponsors,” said BGHNC President/CEO Ricky Creech. “We are grateful to the Southeastern Gospel Music Association for providing the initial support to bring this event back for three days. We are hopeful that additional sponsors will come on board to make this event even more spectacular.”

Tickets for the event will only be sold at the gates on a first come, first serve basis. General admission is $15. Military and first responders get in for $12 with ID. Admission for children ages 6 to 10 is $10 and children 5 and under get in for free. All proceeds benefit the children and families of Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina.

“We encourage everyone to arrive at or before the gates open to ensure admission,” Thompson said. “We know that there is going to be a high demand this year and early arrival will allow you to get a good seat and enjoy the vendors.”

For information, or to become a sponsor for the event, contact Johnna Harrelson at 910-646-3083.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Wilson’s career with Smithfield Foods celebrated

TAR HEEL — Co-workers at Smithfield Foods gave their congratulations to Jessica Wilson, who will be retiring from the company at the end of June. Wilson has contributed 26.5 years of dedicated work service to Smithfield. Company officials stated she is “a trusted human resources management professional who has worked diligently and professionally with all personnel at the local Tar Heel facility.”
TAR HEEL, NC
Bladen Journal

Class of ‘22graduationsare Friday

Friday will mark a special milestone in the lives of local high school seniors who will be the focus of graduation ceremonies for the two Bladen County high schools. The graduating seniors from both East Bladen High and West Bladen High, along with family and friends, will converge on Elizabethtown Middle School for the last chapter of high school careers — sending the 265 grads out into the world to seek higher education, the workplace, a military career or to start a family.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

DAR honors local student winners

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Battle of Elizabethtown Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is pleased to recognize outstanding graduating student award winners for the 2021-22 school year. Selection criteria for the prestigious DAR Good Citizens award is based on outstanding service, patriotism, leadership and dependability in...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

AN HISTORIC EVENT

ELIZABETHTOWN — Friends and family gathered on Friday, June 3, for a historic occasion as 40 seniors became the first-ever graduating class from Bladen Early College High School. The ceremony was full of pomp and circumstance and featured several students from the Class of 2022 — Serenity Flakes offered...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Day#Sports#Bghnc#The Bghnc Farm
Bladen Journal

The Faith Calendar is for Bladen County church events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change. All event
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

State-level poster winner

Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District recently announced that Bladen Lakes Primary School student, Isabel Gardner, whose teacher is Angela Butcher, is the winner at the state level in the 2022 fourth-grade level poster contest. The theme was “Soil and Water … Yours for Life,” and Isabel won at the Bladen District level and Area 7 level (nine Soil and Water Districts) competitions before advancing to state-level competition, where her entry was judged along with entries from across the state.
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
BLADENBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District congratulates Gardner

Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District proudly announces that a Bladen Lakes Primary School student, Isabel Gardner, whose teacher is Mrs. Angela Butcher, is the winner at the State Level in the 2022 fourth-grade level poster contest. The contest was open to Bladen County Academy, Primary, Elementary, and Middle school...
Bladen Journal

Bladen students awarded full scholarship at Appalachian State

BOONE — Tara Rogers, of Clarkton, is a 2021-22 recipient of Appalachian State University’s Diversity Scholars Program Scholarship. The merit-based scholarship covers full in-state tuition and fees for up to four years and includes leadership workshops, service-learning, international experiences and mentorship opportunities. App State Chancellor Sheri Everts noted...
CLARKTON, NC
Bladen Journal

Committee of 100 annual meeting set for June 14

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Committee of 100, Inc. will hold its annual meeting and dinner at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, in the Grand Ballroom of the Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery in Elizabethtown. The speaker this year will be North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who...
Bladen Journal

Town remembers fallen soldiers FAIRMONT — A Memorial Day ceremony was held Monda
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Town receiving two Golden LEAF grants totaling $496,896

ELIZABETHTOWN — The town of Elizabethtown has been awarded $496,896 from the Golden LEAF Foundation for a pair of community projects. The grants announced last week by the nonprofit organization are part of nearly $10 million in funding to support projects throughout North Carolina. The foundation was established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Shooting takes life of Maxton man MAXTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Of
MAXTON, NC
Bladen Journal

School districtplanning trioof graduations

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools is preparing to congratulate graduating seniors in the coming days. For the first time, the school district will host three Class of 2022 high school graduations, as Bladen Early College High School prepares to celebrate its first graduating class. Held in the auditorium at...
Bladen Journal

Town’s efforts for downtown are on point

The town of Elizabethtown is fighting the good fight. And it’s paying off — though Town Manager Dane Rideout, Mayor Sylvia Campbell and the town board are all hoping to see it begin paying off even more. The fight is an ongoing tug-o-war between protecting the downtown merchants...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Reason on scholars list from RCC

LUMBERTON – One Bladen County student was part of the Speing 2022 Academic Scholars list from Robeson Community. Academic Scholars are full-time students enrolled in a two-year associate degree or one-year diploma program that achieve a 3.5 GPA within the semester. Kimberly Rose Reason of Elizabethtown was on that...
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy