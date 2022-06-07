ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

GOP Senate candidate blames 'Black people' for gun violence

By Joe Hiti
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

After admitting that the U.S. had a problem with gun violence, Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters said that the issue was due to "Black people."

The comments from Masters, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last week in Arizona's GOP primary, were made on a local Arizona radio show, The Jeff Oravits Show , on April 11.

"We do have a gun violence problem in this country, and it's gang violence," Masters said. "It's gangs, it's people in Chicago, in St. Louis, shooting each other. Very often, you know, Black people, frankly. And the Democrats don't want to do anything about that."

Masters is also known for his belief in the "great replacement" theory that suggests immigrants are being brought into the U.S. to "replace" white voters for political gain.

He received endorsement from Trump last Thursday, who shared in a statement that Arizona needed a strong senator following the "stolen" 2020 election.

"Arizona is a State where the 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and a very thorough audit proved it," Trump said in his statement. "Blake knows that the 'Crime of the Century' took place, he will expose it and also, never let it happen again. It is my great honor to give Blake Masters my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

During his April interview, Masters called Democrats "light on crime," comparing their approach to crime to "crocodile tears."

"What they mean by gun control is disarming you and me. I'm sure occasionally a ghost gun—a homemade firearm—is used in crime, but it's pretty rare...usually, it's just a black-market handgun," Masters said . "What they do when they ban things like ghost guns, when they ban things like pistol braces, which they're trying to do, that's all about disarming law-abiding people."

