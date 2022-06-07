ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City teacher earns Green Schools award

 3 days ago
GRANITE CITY — Mitchell Elementary School 4th grade teacher Kim Antonovich-Merz has been named the 2022 Madison County Green Schools Coordinator of the Year for her leadership and creativity in organizing and managing the Green Schools Program at Mitchell 3-4 Education...

Solar array advancing in Alton

ALTON - After a year and a half, the solar array project in Alton is getting off the ground. In March 2021, under the leadership of former Mayor Brant Walker, the city announced a partnership with Ameresco to construct a 40-acre solar array at the northwest corner of Alby Street and Industrial Drive. The large, flat area is known locally as the Old Alton Landfill. Because the site is a former landfill, the land cannot be dug into and concrete pads will have to be poured to level out the area for the planned solar array.
ALTON, IL
Scholarship award winners will be honored Sunday

ALTON - The June Memorial Service/Scholarship Awards Program of the Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial will be held on Sunday, June 12 at the Lovejoy Gravesite in Alton City Cemetery at 1205 E. 5th St. The gravesite is located behind the Lovejoy Monument. The program begins at 4 p.m. The scholarship awards will be presented by Lovejoy Board members Renee Bauer, Mary Buckley and Dr. Brian Saenz. The highlight of the program will be the presentation of scholarships to six 2022 graduates of Alton High School. The Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship was first awarded in 1954. This year it will be presented to Kamren Mason-El. She will receive $25,000 total during the four years of her college education. In 2019 the Lovejoy Memorial established the "Original Three Scholarship" in memory of its founders Jesse Lundun Cannon, James M. Bailey, Sr. and Rev. Joseph A. Brewer. This scholarship will be awarded to Sophia Kumagai. She will receive $9,000 total during the four years of her college education. Julian Caffey, Olivia Collins, Noah Hardin and Isis Rounds will each receive a one-time Academic Achievement Award Scholarship of $3,000.
ALTON, IL
Lower county food truck fee proposal doesn't advance

EDWARDSVILLE - Efforts have stalled to lower the permit fees paid by food trucks in Madison County. The Finance Committee this week discussed a resolution to lower the fee for mobile food service establishments (food trucks) by $200 from $375, but it failed for lack of a motion. Madison County Board Member and Finance Chair Chris Guy, R-Maryville, noted the Health Department Committee on June 3 voted 4-1 to lower the fee. The county board is scheduled to discuss the issue at its Wednesday meeting at 5 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Clanton selected by Birth to Five

SPRINGFIELD — Birth to Five Illinois has named Keppen Clanton as a regional council manager for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin counties. The new statewide regional and community system advocates for programs serving children from birth through age 5 by embracing principles of community ownership, racial equity, and parent voice.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Hillsboro man selected as next IDMA Chief of Staff

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois, Commander of the Illinois National Guard, and Director of the Illinois Department of Military Affairs (IDMA) has selected Maj. Gen. (retired) William “Willie” Cobetto of Hillsboro as the next IDMA Chief of Staff. Cobetto, IDMA’s...
HILLSBORO, IL
Vandeloo joins Highland Health Care Center

HIGHLAND — Catrina Vandeloo has joined Highland Health Care Center as its new nurse practitioner. Vandeloo has 26 years of nursing experience, most recently at Heartland Hospice/Promedica in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Prior to that, she worked at HSHS Medical Group in Carlyle.
HIGHLAND, IL
Tanks removed in Alton

ALTON — Three underground fuel tanks are being removed from a job site in Alton as part of environmental clean-up work. The removal of the tanks at at 443 East Broadway in Alton is being conducted under the supervision of an inspector from the Illinois State Fire Marshals Office. The agency has a division devoted to overseeing the installation and safe removal of underground fuel tanks.
ALTON, IL
McKendree honors area students

LEBANON — McKendree University has named 161 students to its President’s List and 301 students to its Dean’s List for exceptional academic performance during the spring 2022 semester.
LEBANON, IL
Student sues Illinois college for silencing her conservative views on behalf of woke students

A Christian art student is suing an Illinois college, claiming the school censored her conservative views after complaints from classmates. “I was alarmed when I had received three no–contact orders that prevented me from having direct or indirect communication with these three students. Essentially, they were restraining orders that applied to on and off-campus,” graduate student Maggie Dejong said on “Fox & Friends First” Friday alongside Tyson Langhoffer, senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom.
Blood drive set for June 29

ALTON - The next American Red Cross blood drive at Alton Memorial Hospital, located at One Memorial Drive, will be from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in the AMH café meeting rooms. To register, go to https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=AltonMemorial or contact Dave Whaley at 618-433-7947 or david.whaley@bjc.org.
ALTON, IL
Black bear seen in backyard in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A black bear was hanging out on someone’s back porch in House Springs, Missouri Thursday. A viewer sent News 4 video of the bear right outside her window. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear population is growing by 8 percent each year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Nursing reunion set July 16

ALTON — The Alton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing alumni are planning a reunion on Saturday, July 16, at Alton’s Best Western Premiere Hotel, with registration starting at 11 a.m.
ALTON, IL
This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
GODFREY, IL
Six honored in memory program

MARYVILLE – Six students from the homeschool community Classical Conversations Maryville recently finished months of study by correctly reciting more than 400 facts from a variety of subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master program.
MARYVILLE, IL
Alton discusses Amphitheater control Wednesday

Aldermen want more control over what happens at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. At Monday's committee of the whole meeting, aldermen deferred action on a motion to amend the city code. If approved, the commission would require permission from the council to enter into contracts, leases, licensing agreements and other binding commitments. At Wednesday's city council meeting, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert was shocked at the proposal. "If there were major issues with the operation of the amphitheater, it would seem highly unlikely that partners in the business community would continue to invest year after year," Herkert said.
ALTON, IL
Coffee show work starts in Bethalto

John Badman|The Telegraph Plumbers were preparing pipes inside the foundation for a new Scooter's Coffee under construction at the corner of Prairie and Illinois 140 in Bethalto Thursday. The busy corner once had a gas station but it had gone unused for a long time. Scooter's currently has a location in Glen Carbon and one nearing completion in Jerseyville. The coffee company is a national franchise with more than 300 locations in 20 states. (John Badman)
BETHALTO, IL
Alton, IL
