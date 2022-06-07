ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arkansas' free fishing weekend is this weekend

KHBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Anyone in Arkansas will be able to fish at lakes, rivers, and ponds without a license or...

www.4029tv.com

Comments / 2

Related
THV11

Arkansas's Natural State Jackpot hits record high of $440K

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's only draw game, the Natural State Jackpot, has reached a record high prize of $440,000. The previous high was set in May 2019 when the jackpot was $430,000, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. The game started in October 2012 and drawing held at...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas' COVID-19 numbers rising again

ROGERS, Ark. — COVID-19 numbers are back on the rise in the state of Arkansas, according to the department of health. "We are seeing a continual, gradual increase in the number of cases that we're having of COVID that are reported to the health department," Jennifer Dillaha, chief medical officer, told 40/29 News.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas ranked 6th in the U.S. in states dependent on the gun industry, report says

ARKANSAS, USA — According to data, Arkansas is ranked the sixth in the nation in states that are dependent on the gun industry. In light of the recent developments in the firearms industry and debates on how— if at all— it should be restricted, WalletHub compared the economic impact of guns on each of the 50 states to determine which among them leans most heavily on the gun business.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing#Trout#Arkansas Game
onlyinark.com

7 South Arkansas Water Parks and Splash Pads

When Arkansas summer hits, it hits hard, and it’s usually here for the long haul. Fortunately, South Arkansas offers several opportunities to cool off at a variety of water parks and splash pads. Here are seven places to head for water parks and splash pads in the southern part of the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Storms rolling across NWA, River Valley

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Storms are rolling across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Flash flood warnings are in effect.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
ENVIRONMENT
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas woman shocked after $23,000 water bill

PROCTOR, Ark.– A Crittenden County, Arkansas woman is overwhelmed after she says her monthly water bill went from a normal $100 to a staggering $23,000. Kristan Bussman said she contacted Midway Public Water Authority in Proctor, Arkansas after she received the bill. “Anywhere from 50 to $100 is the most we’ve really ever used,” Bussman […]
PROCTOR, AR
KHBS

3 dead after highway crashes during stormy Arkansas weather

FRIENDSHIP, Ark. — State police say three people have been killed after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots during stormy weather along heavily traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports the Wednesday afternoon crashes began in the eastbound lanes near Friendship,...
FRIENDSHIP, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

3 happy hour specials to try in NW Arkansas

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? State of play: Here are a few happy hour specials in NWA you can take advantage of during the week.1. Boar's NestGet half-priced appetizers, $2.25 domestic bottles, $2.50 wine and well liquor, and more from 3-8pm on weekdays and 11am-3pm on Saturdays.Address: 4404 W. Walnut St. (Rogers) Photo courtesy of Alex Golden/Axios2. East Side GrillEvery weekday from 4-6pm, get $1 off all beer, $4 well liquor, $4 (6 oz.) wine, $6 (9 oz.) wine and $6 cocktails.Address: 1838 N. Crossover Rd. (Fayetteville)3. Scotch and SodaHappy hour runs until 7pm on Mondays through Fridays. You can get $2 off draft beer and wine, $5 whiskey, $6 beer-and-a-shot special, $7 cocktails and more.Address: 121 W. Central Ave. (Bentonville) Photo courtesy of Scotch and Soda
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

A parade of storms ahead for Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An active weather pattern is shaping up for Arkansas this week. Occasional disturbances will ride the upper level winds through our state bringing periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some of them could be strong and a few favored areas will see heavy rain. The question...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Showers and storms move out

TODAY: The rest of your Friday will feature clearing rain and clouds. Some Arkansans may see a few rays of sun before sunset, but most will stay cloudy. Temperatures will rise into the low 80s. TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to clear behind this system. Temperatures will drop into the upper...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Arkansas deputies shut down several drug houses

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. – – Stashes of guns and drugs were seized by deputies this week during a series of busts in Crittenden County, Arkansas. One of the raids happened at a home in the Lake Shore community while officers were checking on Charles Gould, who is on parole from prison.  “I’ve been knowing him […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Electric vehicles in Arkansas up 43% compared to the end of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Electric vehicles registered in Arkansas are up 43% in the first five months of 2022 from the end of 2021, according to Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). Hardin said the increase in electric vehicles in the state is something the...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Two Arkansas women talk about their battle with colon cancer

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Colorectal cancer is rising in young adults. That’s why the recommended guidelines on when you should get screened have changed from 50 to 45 years of age. “We need to talk about colorectal cancer because there's too many people that are dying of this disease,”...
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Arkansas Recreational Marijuana Ballot Petition Initiative Exceeding Expectations

Contract canvasser Jeff Hollis, right, with Ellis Hairston, a Verified Arkansas coordinator prepare to collect petition signatures on the Fayetteville square to legalize recreational marijuana. J.Froelich. A state-wide citizens' petition initiative to place an Arkansas constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana for adults on the November ballot is well underway....
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas airports awarded $9.9 million from FAA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas airports will receive $9.9 million in funding to help facilities statewide with upgrades and better service. According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, it’s part of a $518 million round of funding in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s 2022 Airport Improvement Program.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy