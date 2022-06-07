Former longtime Illinois US Rep. John E. Porter dies at 87

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has told a gathering of South Carolina Democrats how appreciative the White House is for the key support that ultimately led to the Biden administration. Harris spoke Friday at a fundraising dinner for the South Carolina Democratic Party. Harris stumped heavily in the state for her own presidential nomination in the 2020 campaign but left the race before its first-in-the-South primary. She said Friday that the state brings “critical representation" to the presidential nominating process and ultimately landed her and President Joe Biden in the White House. It was Harris’ first speech to a state-level party event since taking office and came a day ahead of the Democrats’ convention in Columbia.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials cannot certify the results of the by-mail special primary for U.S. House until visually impaired voters are given a “full and fair opportunity” to participate in the election. Superior Court Judge Una Gandbhir did not say what exactly that would entail. The special primary is on Saturday. She said in her order Friday that she strongly urges the parties to work together to find an appropriate remedy. A spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Law says the agency is working on an emergency petition for review to the Alaska Supreme Court.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing elections officials to count mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania that lack a handwritten date but were received in time. The unsigned order Thursday applies to a Lehigh County judicial election from 2021. But Justice Samuel Alito warned in a dissent that the issue could affect the November elections. Last week, Alito had imposed a temporary hold on counting the ballots to give the justices more time to consider the matter. At the time, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick was locked in a tight contest with celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination. McCormick has since conceded to Oz.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted a series of events this week marking Pride month. The decision generated some bipartisan surprise in Richmond, given the conservative governor's position on a range of LGBTQ issues. He's previously indicated that he does not personally support gay marriage, but called it “legally acceptable.” A Wednesday evening reception at the Capitol astonished and angered many LGBTQ advocates, who called the festivities hypocritical and chose not to attend. But Youngkin’s supporters held up the event as an example of the governor living up to a central campaign promise to serve as a unifier who cares for all his constituents.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A roadside historical marker installed less than a year ago to honor a gay rights pioneer has been removed after a Pennsylvania senator complained about an online history describing the man’s memories of his early sexual encounter with a younger boy. The marker in honor of Richard Schlegel was taken down June 3 from its location outside his former home in Harrisburg. The decision was in response to Republican state Sen. John DiSanto's charge that Schlegel’s remarks were “reprehensible and would be considered criminal, regardless of sexual orientation.” Schlegel was fired in July 1961 from a civilian job with the Army after his adult sexual activities surfaced. He appealed but the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take the case.
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A U.S. government panel has renamed a Yellowstone National Park mountain that had been named for a military officer who helped lead a massacre of Native Americans. The National Park Service announced Thursday that Mount Doane will now be called First Peoples Mountain after the unanimous vote by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. The 10,551-foot peak in southeastern Yellowstone in Wyoming had been named for U.S. Army Lt. Gustavus Doane, who in 1870 helped lead an attack on a band of Piegan Blackfeet in northern Montana. The Marias Massacre killed at least 173 American Indians. Piikani Nation Chief Stan Grier calls the name change “long overdue.”
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas attorney who was hospitalized by a beanbag fired by a State Police trooper during a protest at the state Capitol over George Floyd's killing has filed a lawsuit. Don Cook filed the lawsuit against the state trooper who fired the beanbag, the head of state police and several other troopers. The lawsuit claims his constitutional rights were violated by the beanbag's use during the 2020 protest, which occurred days after Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police. The lawsuit says Cook suffered serious injuries and the beanbag had to be removed from his face through emergency surgery.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A judge has dismissed a case against five suspects charged in the 2012 killing of renown Puerto Rican boxer Macho Camacho after authorities said the star witness fled the island. Prosecutors have requested a second opportunity to have their case heard, adding that they have contacted authorities in Florida for help since they believe the witness is now there. Friday's ruling comes three months after Puerto Rico’s Justice Department announced the accusations against the five suspects with great fanfare since it marked the first time anyone was charged in nearly a decade since the killing.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico residents are suing the U.S. Forest Service for information on a massive wildfire that's been burning in the state since late April. The agency has been criticized for its role in causing two wildfires that merged to become the largest blaze in New Mexico history. Mora County residents filed the federal lawsuit this week seeking planning documents, contracts and other information. They allege the Forest Service improperly withheld them after residents made a public records request. The agency says it does not comment on pending litigation. The wildfire has charred close to 500 square miles in the Sangre de Cristo mountain range and destroyed several hundred homes.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The largest documented wildfire burning through tundra in southwest Alaska is within miles of two Alaska Native villages. Residents in the communities of St. Mary's and Pitkas Point were put on notice Friday to prepare for possible evacuation. This came a day after about 80 elders and those with health concerns voluntarily evacuated. The fire is consuming dry grass, alder and willow bushes on the largely treeless tundra as gusts of up to 30 mph are pushing the fire in the general direction of both communities. The fire was 78 square miles and 7 miles from St. Mary's.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 29-year-old Idaho woman convicted of torturing and killing her 9-year-old stepson has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Monique Osuna received the sentence Thursday in Fourth District Court. KTVB-TV reports that Osuna previously pleaded guilty to murdering Emrik Osuna in a deal that eliminated the death penalty. Erik Osuna, the boy's biological father, has also pleaded guilty to murder and is scheduled to be sentenced June 27. Videos from nanny cameras throughout the home show Erik and Osuna abusing Emrik, who is also forced to exercise for hours and becomes malnourished. He died in September 2020 at St. Luke's Children's Hospital in Boise.
