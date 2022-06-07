Allegheny Airport Authority elects to keep longest runway at Pittsburgh Airport open

The airport's longest runway will remain open after a plan recommended it close.

After talking with airport tenants and airlines, the Allegheny County Airport Authority decided against closing the runway that costs around $2 million a year to maintain.

Paul Hobak with the Allegheny County Airport Authority says they determined it doesn't make financial sense to close any runway at the airport and they need the runways with business picking up.

“We’ve has such a significant increase in cargo operations recently, that we needed to make sure that we kept our longest airfield asset in operation.”

Hobak adds the FAA expressed safety concerns with the closure that would put more aircraft on fewer runways.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. You can download the Audacy App here .