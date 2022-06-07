ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Covering all candidates?

By Pamplin Media
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037ikb_0g3Q9eOz00 Reader queries about gubernatorial Q&A session with one candidate, but not the others

It's curious that a political candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson, received an entire page Question and Answer spread in the most recent printing of the Newberg Graphic and other Pamplin Media regional papers without interviews from her competitors, Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek.

Are Q&A segments from Kotek and Drazan coming soon as well? Otherwise, it feels like Pamplin is either endorsing Johnson for governor by giving her a free platform to discuss her political ambitions or her team purchased the space in the paper without disclosing that to the readers.

Branden Andersen -- Newberg

Comments / 0

Related
Woodburn Independent

Wild west will settle partisan power in Salem

Both parties say they are confident of gains in the Oregon Legislature in the 2022 general election.In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a 37-22 majority in the House and an 18-12 advantage in the Senate. The three-fifths "supermajorities" let Democrats pass taxes and other financial legislation without any Republican votes. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, almost always signed bills that reached her desk. Two years later, the political math in the...
SALEM, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Would angry voters oust incumbents? (Hint: No)

Polls showing a deeply disgruntled electorate failed to predict was actually happened at the May primary election. Now that Clackamas County has mostly finished counting its ballots, Oregon 5th District Congressman Kurt Schrader is just about the only metro area incumbent to be defeated in the primary election. He lost the Democratic nomination to challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner by 56% to 44%. Washington County Auditor John Hutzler was the only other incumbent defeated in regional, county or city races in the metro area. The fact that so few incumbents lost is puzzling, given the mood of the voters. Multiple polls...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Progressive Yamhill Organizes Anti-Gun Rally, Wants All Oregon Firearm Owners to Be Required to Obtain a License

Progressive Yamhill is at it again. As previously reported, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org, a national group of extremists who provide support and funding to Antifa groups, and which organize many astroturfing campaigns to trick local residents into supporting fringe causes such as defunding police and closing prisons, indoctrinating children into sexual fetishes using public institutions such as schools and libraries, and who organize the harassment of any public officials who don’t align with their radical agendas.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
Newberg, OR
Elections
Newberg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
KXL

Something Stinks In Multnomah County And It Smells Like Schmidt

Voters choose a self-declared “social justice warrior” as District Attorney in Multnomah county and he has turned Portland into a real Schmidt-show of violent crime. When Mike Schmidt took office less than two years ago, the city of Roses had seen 159 shootings at this point in the year. This year, we have more than triple that number.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Woodburn Independent

ARPA pours federal dollars into Marion County

Communities receive funding for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.Several communities in the north Marion County region were among the recipients of American Rescue Plan Act funding allotted for specific projects and approved by the Marion County Commissioners on June 8. Marion County Finance Department Grants Manager Debbie Gregg, Contracts and Procurement Manager Camber Schlag and Community Development Manager Chris Eppley recently met with county commissioners to discuss the funded projects, which were retroactive from March 3, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2026. Among the ARPA grants and projects were: • City of Donald for the New City Drinking Wells...
MARION COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Betsy Johnson
canbyfirst.com

Kennemer Denounces I-205 Bond Funding Backed by Expected Toll Revenue

Senator Bill Kennemer, Republican from Oregon City, decried a party-line vote by the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board last week that approved $333 million in new bonding debt to pay for Interstate 205 improvements. The plan relies heavily on paying for the bonds with freeway tolls, which more than 70%...
OREGON CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Governor#Pamplin Media#Kotek And Drazan
Lake Oswego Review

Despite reforms, students of color face higher rates of punishment in Oregon schools

Disabled students also see discipline inequities in the statewide public school system.For many Oregon students, the consequences they face for bad behavior in school will depend largely on which school district they attend and the color of their skin. Legislative changes in 2013 and 2015 regarding school discipline policies were intended to move Oregon schools from a zero-tolerance approach to one that aims to be proactive and preventative. The goal was to incorporate evidence-based policies and reduce student suspensions and expulsions. Despite reform efforts, the state is still grappling with how to make its system more equitable. School discipline...
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

New Seasons Hires Another Trump-Aligned Law Firm to Fight Workers Union Efforts

Confronted with a revitalized unionizing effort among its workers, New Seasons management is turning to a familiar tactic: Hire a national law firm that's helped fight union organizing at Trump-owned companies to quash the labor movement. According to the National Labor Relations Board filing, New Seasons has hired a lawyer with Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart to represent the company in the face of two union efforts at both a Portland and Hillsboro New Seasons store.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Portland’s Government Permits The Homeless To Wreck Our Economy

Maybe Portland’s business community has had its fill of the massive homeless problem created by City Hall. Multnomah County alone will spend more than a quarter of a billion dollars on homeless programs this year. Portland has spent nearly a billion in the last ten. Yet the more the...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
thebharatexpressnews.com

Oregon HOA board cancels plans to support nearby private golf club

SALEM, Ore. — The Creekside Homeowners Association board of directors is backing away from a proposal to assess each homeowner $90 a month to support a nearby private golf club. HOA Board Chair Audrey Konold sent the 588 homeowners a letter outlining the plan, which would also impose a...
SALEM, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon State Hospital needs to comply with court order, report says

An independent expert has called on the Oregon State Hospital to step up discharges and admit patients waiting in jail more quickly to ease the continuing backlog of demand for beds. The hospital is under a federal court order to admit aid-and-assist patients within seven days. They are patients in jail awaiting mental health treatment […] The post Oregon State Hospital needs to comply with court order, report says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
203
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy