Covering all candidates?

Reader queries about gubernatorial Q&A session with one candidate, but not the others

It's curious that a political candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson, received an entire page Question and Answer spread in the most recent printing of the Newberg Graphic and other Pamplin Media regional papers without interviews from her competitors, Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek.

Are Q&A segments from Kotek and Drazan coming soon as well? Otherwise, it feels like Pamplin is either endorsing Johnson for governor by giving her a free platform to discuss her political ambitions or her team purchased the space in the paper without disclosing that to the readers.

Branden Andersen -- Newberg