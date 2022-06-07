ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogemaw County, MI

Saginaw Man Dies in Ogemaw County Car Crash

A 63-year-old Saginaw man died Monday after crashing his car on M-33 in Ogemaw County, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP West Branch Post troopers say the driver lost control of his pickup while going around a curve on M-33 near Heath Road. His pickup rolled after entering the ditch, and the driver was ejected.

He was announced dead at the scene, according to MSP.

The crash is still being investigated. MSP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the MSP West Branch Post at 989-345-0956.

