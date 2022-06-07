ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Take All 5 Of Their Kids To The Mall For Family Fun Day: Photos

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HO32y_0g3Q74PG00
Image Credit: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, took their five children to the mall on June 4. The engaged couple were pictured at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles with J.Lo’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, and Ben’s kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. ‘Bennifer’ strolled around the mall holding hands with big smiles on their faces as the five kids walked behind them without any bodyguards, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. The blended family shopped at several stores including Terrain, a home decor and garden center inside Anthropologie. They also stopped for some frozen yogurt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AkLwT_0g3Q74PG00
Ben Affleck & JLo with her son Max in May 2022 (Photo: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews)

J.Lo and Ben went with casual looks for their trip to the mall. The “Let’s Get Loud” songstress wore a brown Snow White T-shirt, a pair of tan pants, and brown and white Nike sneakers. She toured the mall while sporting a pair of brown aviator sunglasses and held onto a Hermes Birkin bag. The superstar’s gorgeous green diamond engagement ring, which Ben used to propose in April, was also fully visible in the paparazzi shots at the mall.

Ben, meanwhile, wore a short-sleeved grey T-shirt with an eagle graphic, plus a pair of black jeans and green and white sneakers. He was a doting fiancé and father by holding the shopping bags filled with purchases that the blended family made throughout the day. The Oscar winner showed off his love for J.Lo by holding her hand and touching her backside while they strolled around the mall.

Ben and J.Lo spend a lot of time with their five kids, so much so that the A-listers are currently house hunting in Los Angeles. They’ve been seen looking at mansions, including one that cost a reported $68 million in LA. The day before the mall outing, moving trucks were seen outside of Ben’s home, indicating that “Bennifer” may have finally found a new home to live in with their children.

In April, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Ben and J.Lo want their new residence “to be their forever home where they can raise their kids together.” The insider added, “Jen has a big family so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company. Jen has a lot on her wish list, but she’s confident they can find the perfect place.”

Comments / 21

E J
2d ago

God Bless them at lease they have the money to do so. Right now people are having a hard time of making ends meet. God Bless you and y'all children can shop until you drop, that's a beautiful thing. Personally we can barely afford a dozen of eggs at $5.00 dollars a dozen, gasoline ⛽️ is so high, if you got a piece a car 🚗, you can't afford to drive it. Hope and Pray 🙏 🤲 things works out for you and him and the kids, but you don't have to make people who is having a hard time feel bad. Try to enjoy your life, you got it all and than some. God knows you have earned it, not trying to make you feel bad, but people that's have a hard time isn't feeling good about you showing off what you can pay for, I need DENTAL IMPLANTS, NOT I WANT DENTAL IMPLANTS, I NEEDS DENTAL IMPLANTS, I DON'T HAVE $20.000 DOLLARS, MY MEDICATIONS COSTS OF $300.00 DOLLARS AND I CAN'T AFFORD THAT.

Reply(3)
3
