ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Matthew McConaughey Holds Up Ulvade Victim Maite Rodriguez’s, 10, Green Converse

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Update (6/7/22 2:51 p.m. ET): Matthew McConaughey was overcome with emotion as he spoke at the White House on Tuesday, June 7. During his address at the White House podium, he called for bipartisan legislation for laws that call for more responsible gun ownership. The Uvalde-native had met with some of the victims’ parents, and he tearfully spoke about what he learned about the children in the days after the tragedy.

In one of the most heart-wrenching moments, the actor pointed to a pair of green high-top Converse sneakers with a hand-drawn heart on the toe to “represent her love of nature” that his wife Camila Alves held up from the ten-year-old victim Maite Yuleana Rodriguez as he choked back tears. “These were the same green Converse on her feet that turned out to be the only clear evidence that could identify her after the shooting,” he said. Later in his speech, Matthew spoke about the wounds that the AR-15 left on the children, requiring DNA testing to identify many of the children’s bodies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HbXW9_0g3Q6xSp00
McConaughey’s wife held the green Converse. (Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock)

After speaking about the victims that he’d learned about from their families, Matthew called on politicians to work across the aisle for gun legislation to try to prevent tragedies like the Texas shooting from happening again. He laid out ideas, which he laid out in an op-ed published on Monday, for legislation to try to take action. “These regulations are not a step back. They’re a step forward for a civil society and the Second Amendment,” he said. “Is this a cure-all? Hell no, but people are hurting. Families are. Parents are, and as divided as our country is, this gun responsibility issue is one that we agree on more than we don’t. This should be a non-partisan issue.”

Matthew ended his speech by giving a rousing call for politicians to meet in the middle. “We’re not as divided as we’re being told we are,” he said. “Where do we start? We start by making the right choices on the issue that is in front of us today. We start by making laws that save innocent lives and don’t infringe on our Second Amendment rights. We start right now by voting to pass policies that can keep us from having as many Columbines, Sandy Hooks, Parklands, Las Vegases, Buffalos, and Uvaldes from hear on.”

The actor ended his speech by referencing the children once again, and asked politicians to think of them when legislating. “We start by making the loss of these lives matter,” he concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3By5fn_0g3Q6xSp00
Matthew spoke about the children whose families he’s gotten to know in the days since the tragedy. (JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Original: Matthew McConaughey penned an op-ed calling for new legislation to meet in the middle of both sides of the political spectrum for the Austin-American Statesman on Monday, June 6. The Dallas Buyers Club actor wrote about the impact that these tragedies have on the families of the victims, and he proposed his plan to hopefully reduce the number of people killed by gun violence, after the deadly school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students and two teachers dead. “Depraved acts of violence, with guns as the weapon of choice, are ripping apart families, tearing at people’s faith, and shredding the fabric of our society,” he wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9xNe_0g3Q6xSp00
The actor spoke at the White House about ‘gun responsibility.’ (Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock)

While Matthew, 52, said that he felt that “law-abiding Americans” should still have their Second Amendment rights, he made an emotional call for reform. “I also believe we have a cultural obligation to take steps toward slowing down the senseless killing of our children,” he said, before differentiating “between control and responsibility.”

The Oscar-winner suggested that “gun responsibility” would both preserve Second Amendment rights while also working towards preventing more heartbreaking deaths from gun violence. “[Control] is a mandate that can infringe on our right; [responsibility] is a duty that will preserve it. There is no constitutional barrier to gun responsibility. Keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous people is not only the responsible thing to do, it is the best way to protect the Second Amendment. We can do both,” he wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XH26H_0g3Q6xSp00
The actor wrote an op-ed calling for bipartisan work to implement reforms for gun safety. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Matthew called on elected officials to reach across the aisle to institute new policies that meet each other in the middle. “We need to make the lost lives matter. Our leaders must make bipartisan compromises on a few reasonable measures to restore responsible gun ownership in our country,” he wrote.

The actor’s suggestions included: requiring background checks, preventing people under 21 from purchasing assault rifles (unless they’re in the military), enacting a national waiting period for assault rifles, and instituting Red Flag Laws, which “empower loved ones or law enforcement to petition courts to temporarily prevent individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or accessing firearms,” as he put it.

After laying out his plan, Matthew clarified that he’s “not under the illusion that these policies will solve all of our problems,” but he did call for leaders to work together to create new gun policies. “Business as usual isn’t working. ‘That’s just how it is’ cannot be an excuse. The heinous bloodshed of innocent people cannot become bearable,” he wrote.

Since the shooting, Matthew has been seen meeting with the families of victims and paying his respects for those lost. Shortly after the tragedy, he released a statement, making similar calls for bipartisan work to “do better” after the deaths.

Comments / 2

Related
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Calls For “Every American To Take A Longer And Deeper Look In The Mirror” After Tragic School Shooting In His Hometown Of Uvalde, Texas

Matthew McConaughey is speaking out after the tragic, horrific and unthinkable school shooting that took place yesterday in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary school Tuesday afternoon, and as the heartbreak and sadness continues to deepen as we learn more about what took place, Matthew is calling upon all Americans to take a hard look in the mirror and “ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'”
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Camila Alves
Soaps In Depth

Chris Van Etten Is Leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL

Unfortunately for Terry, Chet is on his way out of Port Charles as portrayer Chris Van Etten is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL. In the recent issue of Soap Opera Digest, a setside source reported that the storyline had to be cut short because Van Etten moved away from California with his family.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Former ‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Shows Off New Look at Special Event Honoring Betty White

Pauley Perrette, the beloved former NCIS star, showed off a bright, sunflower sort of look to honor the memory of late Betty White and her work with animals. Perrette, aka Abby Sciuto on NCIS, attended the Beastly Ball fundraiser for the Los Angeles Zoo. And it’s probably not a surprise that White, given her love of animals, was a huge supporter of the zoo since its creation 55 years ago. Perrette continues to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#Guns#Second Amendment#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 16, Shows Off Killer Dance Moves During Class With Famed LA Dance Troupe

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has moves! The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is an amazing dancer! She appears to have been seen showing off her skills in a recently surfaced video, which appears to be her, from the Millenium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, which showed her choreography from a class taught by Coby Mosby. Shiloh first appears around the one-minute mark, and she can be seen showing off her moves with two fellow dancers next to her!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
UVALDE, TX
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Married: Couple Marries In Intimate California Ceremony

Britney Spears, 40, and Sam Asghari, 28, are married! The “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer and fitness model tied the knot on Thursday, June 9, in Thousand Oaks, California, HollywoodLife can confirm. “Britney and Sam are officially married. They said their I ‘do’s in a romantic ceremony surrounded by the people they love. She looked gorgeous and they are both so incredibly happy right now,” the insider tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
OK! Magazine

Dapper Duo! Keanu Reeves & Longtime Love Alexandra Grant Dress To The Nines For Fundraiser Gala — Pics

Date night done right! On Saturday, June 4, Keanu Reeves and his leading lady, Alexandra Grant, stepped out for a fundraising gala benefitting the Museum of Contemporary Art.For the Los Angeles soirée, the actor, 57, dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and multicolored tie, while his girlfriend of four years, 49, stood out in a red halter style dress.The pair held hands and even had a sweet moment on the carpet where they locked eyes while grinning ear to ear. Grant, an artist herself, mentioned the event via an Instagram post."So thrilled to be @moca last night to welcome...
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey’s Mom Seemingly Shades Michael B. Jordan With Cryptic Message After Split

Lori Harvey‘s mother, Marjorie Harvey, has seemingly spoken out following her daughter’s split from Michael B. Jordan via a cryptic post on her Instagram Story. On June 6, she shared a video of actress Jennifer Lewis saying, “You sit in s—t for too long, it stops smelling. So come the f—k outta there.” The shady message came just two days after it was reported that the Black Panther actor, 35, and the model, 25, called it quits after more than a year of dating, per E! News.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
200K+
Followers
18K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy