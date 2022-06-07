ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing Authority Landlord Newsletter: May 2022

 2 days ago
In This Issue

  • 2022 HCV Waiting List Opening- Last Day to Apply, May 32, 2022
  • Landlord Resources – HQS Inspection and Bedbugs

2022 HCV Waiting List – Last Day to Apply – May 31st 2022

The Housing Authority continues to accept pre-application for our 2022 HCV Waiting List until11:59pm Tuesday May 31, 2022.

Preference will be given to the US Veterans who live or work in Santa Ana and residents who live or work in Santa Ana. At the end of the opening period (May 2, 2022 to May 31, 2022) the Housing Authority will randomly (lottery) select 7,500 applications to place on the 2022 HCV waiting list. Therefore, it is important to note that it does not matter whether the application was submitted on the first day or the last day of the application period.

For any resident that do not have a computer or internet access, please click on the link below to see a complete list of locations that offer computer access and workshops, or they may come to our office, the Santa Ana Main library to apply.

Please encourage your unassisted tenants to apply and we appreciate any assistance you can provide to your tenants to complete the application process.

Landlord Resources – HQS Inspection and Bedbugs

The housing choice voucher (HCV) program is the federal government’s primary program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and persons with disabilities to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market. In this month newsletter, we want to share 2 topics of our program.

As part of program requirement before the Housing Authority can enter into the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contract to assist the families, Housing Authority must conduct an inspection to ensure the assisted unit is safe, decent, and sanitary. Once the Housing Authority executed the HAP contract, we will conduct inspection biennially (every 2 years). This month, we want to share with you different types of inspection that we may conduct and its requirements. For details information, please click here or Click Here for Frequently Ask Questions

As we approach the summer months, we would also like share with you another concern, that is the bedbugs issue. In recently years bedbugs has become a major issue across the country. HUD issued some guidance and direction as how to prevent them, how to handle the existing issue, and additional resources that you may need. Please click here for more information

New Rent Increase Submission Email

To streamline the process to request rent increases, we created an email account dedicated to only rent increase requests. To ensure that your rent increase request is processed timely and correctly, please email all of your rent increase requests to SAHARentIncrease@santa-ana.org.

Update on our Essential Services during the Pandemic

Our staff continues working here in the office during this pandemic to process your payments in a timely manner for all of our assisted-families. Meanwhile, we have new voucher holders searching for a unit with our Emergency Housing Vouchers, Mainstream vouchers and HUD-VASH vouchers. If you currently have a vacancy or you are expecting to have a vacancy in the near future, we encourage you to list your vacant unit at www.affordablehousing.com. You may also consider signing up for our region’s landlord incentive program, Welcome Home OC. The website for more information is: www.unitedtoendhomelessness.org/welcomehome.

Did you know?

Our assisted-families can voluntarily participate in a program called the Housing Plus Program. The Housing Plus Program is a HUD program that enables families assisted through the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program to increase their earned income and reduce their dependency on welfare assistance and rental subsidies. The Santa Ana Housing Authority (SAHA) works in collaboration with the Santa Ana WORK Center and a Program Coordinating Committee (PCC) to provide coaching, guidance and case management to Housing Plus Program Participants. Our goal is that all of our non-elderly, non-disabled families voluntarily join our Housing Plus Program and use our housing assistance as a platform to attain self-sufficiency and independence from our housing assistance.

Listing your vacant units with us has never been easier!

Our agency uses a service called www.affordablehousing.com.

www.affordablehousing.com is the largest affordable housing listing service in the nation. It provides a central location where voucher holders can search for available units where the landlord is willing to screen the voucher holder for tenancy. It only takes a couple of minutes to post a free listing and you will get leads sent directly to your inbox.

To list your units, simply go to www.affordablehousing.com or click on the link above. By listing your units on www.affordablehousing.com, this does not obligate you to rent to one of our voucher holders. You are simply expanding your marketing to ensure you are able to find the most qualified tenant possible for your unit(s).

Apartment Association of Orange County

Membership in the Apartment Association of Orange County (AAOC) opens doors of opportunity as you seek to broaden your knowledge of the industry and maximize your potential as an industry professional. You will receive professional assistance that will help you achieve your professional goals.

You can own or manage a single unit or thousands of units – AAOC offers something for everybody!

AAOC will provide you with the tools you need be an even more successful rental housing owner, some of which include:

  • Access to Nationwide Credit, Eviction, and Criminal Background Checks
  • Counseling Assistance for your Rental Housing Questions and Concerns
  • Access to a Full Collection of Legal and Operational Forms
  • Educational Seminars & Certified Property Management Courses
  • Protection of your Rental Property Rights through Legislative Advocacy
  • Membership with the National Apartment Association (NAA)
  • Annual subscription to AAOC’s Apartment News magazine & NAA’s units magazine

