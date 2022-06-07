ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Ryan Hurd Sing One Of Lady A's Latest Singles

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dx15S_0g3Q6MFI00
Photo: Getty Images

Ryan Hurd knows what a song can do for others… the country singer-songwriter took a seat at the piano and posted a reel on Instagram on Tuesday (June 7) to share his rendition of Lady A ’s latest single.

“Sometimes I get to write songs with my friends. Love hearing ‘What A Song Can Do’ on country radio,” Hurd wrote in his caption. “Turn it up and share with your friends!”

“What A Song Can Do” appears on Lady A’s latest album by the same name. The 14-track collection that includes “Like A Lady,” the album’s title track, and “ Friends Don’t Let Friends ,” a collaboration featuring Carly Pearce , Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker . The beloved country trio described the collection as “ one of our most personal albums we’ve released ,” and bandmate Charles Kelley once explained why “What A Song Can Do” is among the tracks that stands out to him the most:

“‘What A Song Can Do,’ to me is probably my favorite off this collection . It just kinda sums up where we are right now, just wanting to get back out on the road. It’s kind of a love letter to our fans out there. You know, it’s just the power of music and how a song can fit so many different emotions.”

Watch Hurd’s reel here :

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Sound of Music child stars surprise Julie Andrews at AFI tribute with 'Do-Re-Mi' sing-along

Julie Andrews was celebrated with a moving musical tribute sung by her The Sound of Music costars during a celebration of her six-decade career on Thursday night. The icon was presented with the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala tribute Hollywood, and was surprised when the actors who portrayed the von Trapp children reunited for the touching moment.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy