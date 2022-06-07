Watch Ryan Hurd Sing One Of Lady A's Latest Singles

Photo: Getty Images

Ryan Hurd knows what a song can do for others… the country singer-songwriter took a seat at the piano and posted a reel on Instagram on Tuesday (June 7) to share his rendition of Lady A ’s latest single.

“Sometimes I get to write songs with my friends. Love hearing ‘What A Song Can Do’ on country radio,” Hurd wrote in his caption. “Turn it up and share with your friends!”

“What A Song Can Do” appears on Lady A’s latest album by the same name. The 14-track collection that includes “Like A Lady,” the album’s title track, and “ Friends Don’t Let Friends ,” a collaboration featuring Carly Pearce , Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker . The beloved country trio described the collection as “ one of our most personal albums we’ve released ,” and bandmate Charles Kelley once explained why “What A Song Can Do” is among the tracks that stands out to him the most:

“‘What A Song Can Do,’ to me is probably my favorite off this collection . It just kinda sums up where we are right now, just wanting to get back out on the road. It’s kind of a love letter to our fans out there. You know, it’s just the power of music and how a song can fit so many different emotions.”

