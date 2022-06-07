ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County Sees First Probable Case Of Monkeypox

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Officials have confirmed that Maricopa County has its first probable case of Monkeypox. 12 News reported that the case was identified by officials from the Maricopa County Department of Public Healy and Arizona Department of Health Services.

A release states that testing at the Arizona state Public Health Laboratory returned a presumptive positive result . Confirmatory testing is happening at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The first case is reportedly in a man in his late 30s. He is currently in isolation and recovering.

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine , medical director for disease control at MCDPPH, said:

"It is important to remember that Monkeypox remains a rare disease here in the United States and in Maricopa County.
Monkeypox can spread through contact with lesions, scabs, and bodily fluids, so we encourage anyone who develops fever or swollen lymph nodes with a rash to consult a healthcare provider for testing."

Symptoms of Monkeypox may include:

  • fever
  • rash
  • headache
  • backache
  • swollen lymph nodes
  • chills
  • exhaustion

Don Herrington , ADHS interim director, said:

"ADHS is working closely with local health departments throughout Arizona to identify and respond quickly to any potential cases. It's important to note that Monkeypox is highly controllable through simple precautions."

ABC 15 News

Changes to what many call a dangerous Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX — There will soon be changes to an intersection in Phoenix that many describe as dangerous. Neighbors have been complaining for years about red-light runners and speeding drivers at 7th and Southern avenues. Now, big upgrades are on the way. "You just see them drive right past that...
PHOENIX, AZ
