Maricopa County Sees First Probable Case Of Monkeypox

Photo: Getty Images

Officials have confirmed that Maricopa County has its first probable case of Monkeypox. 12 News reported that the case was identified by officials from the Maricopa County Department of Public Healy and Arizona Department of Health Services.

A release states that testing at the Arizona state Public Health Laboratory returned a presumptive positive result . Confirmatory testing is happening at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The first case is reportedly in a man in his late 30s. He is currently in isolation and recovering.

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine , medical director for disease control at MCDPPH, said:

"It is important to remember that Monkeypox remains a rare disease here in the United States and in Maricopa County.

Monkeypox can spread through contact with lesions, scabs, and bodily fluids, so we encourage anyone who develops fever or swollen lymph nodes with a rash to consult a healthcare provider for testing."

Symptoms of Monkeypox may include:

fever

rash

headache

backache

swollen lymph nodes

chills

exhaustion

Don Herrington , ADHS interim director, said:

"ADHS is working closely with local health departments throughout Arizona to identify and respond quickly to any potential cases. It's important to note that Monkeypox is highly controllable through simple precautions."