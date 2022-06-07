ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Shop The Trend That The Kardashians Are Bringing Back Just In Time For Wedding Season

By Hollywood Life Reviews
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OuWou_0g3Q5hce00
Image Credit: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve seen any of the photos from Kourtney and Travis’s wedding, I’m sure you are itching to get your hands on some of those lavish looks. From flowing lace to bold colors, the wedding was iconic for fashion. So how can you snag those iconic looks without having to spend Kardashian money?

With this strapless bustier on Amazon, you can incorporate some rocker-chic vibes into your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

This strapless top beats out all others with its flattering and secure fit. It has multiple layers of polyester and spandex to give you the flexibility you need without being see-through. It is easy to dress up, making it a great fit for going out on summer nights. Whether you are going to a concert, a night on the town or a gothic-inspired wedding, this strapless top will have you looking your best.

If you are really looking to bring out some serious Kardashian vibes, this bustier comes in a bunch of different colors to fit your wardrobe’s color scheme. From bright pinks to deep purples, there are plenty of options to choose from. Having this top is an absolute must for this summer, giving you endless new ways to dress up without spending a ridiculous amount of money.

Everyone knows the struggle of wearing strapless tops. Strapless bras are a pain, and you don’t want to constantly adjust the top to stay covered. Don’t worry because this corset top has got you covered. With the help of a reinforced gel lining that keeps it firmly in place and wire boning for support, there’s no need to even wear a bra.

If you want to add some cool-girl vibes to your wardrobe, this bustier top is a must-have. It’s comfortable and fun to style, making it an effortless way to look your absolute best. If you don’t want to miss out on your next favorite top, you have to jump on it right now before it sells out.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Sam Asghari Wears ‘Britney & Sam’ Shirt As Couple Leaves Wedding In ‘Just Married’ Rolls Royce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari left their wedding in style! The lovebirds drove away from Brit’s mansion, where the ceremony took place, in a white Rolls Royce on June 9. The car had a big sign that read JUST MARRIED on the back, and there were flowers lining the trunk, which you can see in photos here. Britney hid from paparazzi cameras in the backseat, but Sam was fully visible. He wore a black t-shirt that said ‘BRITNEY & SAM’ on the front.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Metallic Pink Pants & Matching Top In Sleek New Video

Khloe Kardashian is on a pink streak! The Good American maven, 37, showed up in a video for celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimmons on Friday, June 10, absolutely slaying a pair of metallic pink pants (from GA, of course,) and matching tank top. “Glam set-up for Khloe” he captioned the short video, which featured Khloe walking toward the camera, runway-style, wearing the killer hot-pink outfit, which she paired with metallic stiletto pumps, long, wavy, hair, and glam makeup.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Stepped Out In These Flowy Pants Everyone Should Own This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her sophisticated and classy apparel, Meghan Markle always looks amazing. We love to see her dressed up, but our newest style inspo comes from one of her more casual looks. While celebrating her daughter’s first birthday, Markle wore the chicest striped linen pants. To say we’re obsessed is an understatement. Ideal for the season, we’re hurrying to add this summer staple to our wardrobe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker ‘So Annoyed’ By Their Edit On ‘The Kardashians’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s engagement should have been about them — but according to the new bride, an edit on Hulu’s The Kardashians placed far too much emphasis on the potential angst of Kourt’s ex, Scott Disick. Kourtney, 43, spoke out while chatting with family friend Stephanie Shepherd, per TooFab, saying that the couple didn’t appreciate having “drama” around them during the filming of the episode that included their romantic oceanside engagement.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Kardashian Family#Just In Time
HollywoodLife

How To Get The Loose Waves Hairstyle For Short Hair, Like Selena Gomez, Just In Time For Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The latest hair trend that is going to be everywhere this summer is without a doubt Botticelli Waves. If you haven’t heard about it on social media, then let us explain – it’s a loose, wavy hairstyle that starts at the roots and ends at the tips. It was inspired by Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli, who would paint his subjects with long wavy hair in this style.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son rocks out while the Rolling Stones perform

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Michael J. Fox’s Kids: Meet His Awesome 4 Children

Michael J. Fox is a legend in Hollywood after ruling the 1980s in both television and film. Becoming a household name with his starring role in the sitcom Family Ties, the 60-year-old Canadian would cement his status as a matinee idol with Back to the Future, Teen Wolf and Casualties of War. He would then settle back into the small screen with a successful run on the sitcom Spin City from 1996 to 2000.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Married: Couple Marries In Intimate California Ceremony

Britney Spears, 40, and Sam Asghari, 28, are married! The “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer and fitness model tied the knot on Thursday, June 9, in Thousand Oaks, California, HollywoodLife can confirm. “Britney and Sam are officially married. They said their I ‘do’s in a romantic ceremony surrounded by the people they love. She looked gorgeous and they are both so incredibly happy right now,” the insider tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Removes Profile Pictures On Social Media & Fans Are Convinced An Album Is Coming

It’s been more than six years since Beyonce released a full-length studio album with new music, but fans are convinced that a new record could finally be on the way! On June 8, the Beyhive went wild when Beyonce deleted her profile pictures on all of her social media pages. While all of the rest of her content still lives, her profile pictures are now totally empty. The immediate theory is that Bey has a big announcement coming, and after such a long wait for new music, fans are hopeful that this small online change could mean a 7th album is imminent.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Strapless Red Leather Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At ‘Taurus’ Premiere

Megan Fox looked red hot in a red leather dress alongside fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The couple appeared on the carpet for the June 9 premiere of “Taurus,” their newest film together. The actress, 36, stunned in the figure-hugging strapless dress that she paired with black and silver heels. She wore her brunette hair straightened and kept it behind her back. The Transformers actress did not appear to be wearing the $400,000 engagement ring she received upon MGK’s proposal in January.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Red Carpet Debut At Jennifer Lopez Movie Premiere

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige made their red carpet debut as a couple on June 8. The duo stepped out for the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime at the Tribeca Festival in New York. Ryan, 47, and Aubrey, 24, lovingly wrapped their arms around each other on the carpet and flashed smiles for the cameras. The American Idol host looked dapper in a white button up shirt and a navy, striped suit jacket, along with a pair of dark gray pants. His Instagram influencer girlfriend, meanwhile, stunned in a colorful maxi dress.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Reveals She Turned Down A DJ Gig For Joe Biden To Attend Britney Spears’ Wedding

Paris Hilton, 41, clearly has her priorities straight. In a recent episode of her Podcast “This Is Paris,” the socialite revealed that she was invited to be a DJ for President Joe Biden for Summit of the Americas on June 9. However, since her friend Britney Spears‘ wedding was held on the same day, Paris elected to attend that event instead without hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
200K+
Followers
18K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy