Excelsior Springs, MO

Obituary & Services: Donna Hutsell

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonna M. (Reuss) Hutsell – age 71 of Excelsior Springs, MO passed away Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital in North Kansas City. Donna was born on November 9, 1950, the daughter of David Otto and Ruby Ethel (Keen) Reuss in Kansas City, MO. She grew up...

www.kttn.com

