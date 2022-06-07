ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pattonsburg, MO

Obituary & Services: Margaret Ann Shipers

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargaret Ann Shipers, 81, Pattonsburg, MO passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 26, 1941, in Pattonsburg, Missouri the daughter of Glen Leonard and Lula Mae (Ferguson) Reynolds. On March...

Funeral Service: Kassie Smiley

A funeral service for Unionville resident Kassie Smiley will be on June 11th at noon at the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville. Burial will be at the Unionville Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral service. Kassie Smiley died June 6th. She was 92. Survivors...
UNIONVILLE, MO
Obituary: Jennifer Elaine Lewis

Jennifer Elaine Lewis, 48, Princeton, MO passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 15, 1973, in Beeville, Texas the daughter of Eddie Burney and Lonna Slaughter. Jennifer is survived by her husband, Ray Frank Lewis; daughter, Marilyn Lewis; son, Mitchel James Lewis; father,...
PRINCETON, MO
Obituary & Services: Theda May Lewis

Theda May Lewis – age 70 of Lawson, MO passed away Monday morning, June 06, 2022, at her home in Lawson. Theda was born on December 12, 1951, to Willis Calvin and Francis Pauline (Bartee) Gordon in Holt, MO. She graduated from Kearney High School in 1969. She married Bruce Lewis on December 10th, 1973, in Plattsburg, MO. She was a member of the Holt Baptist Church. Theda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her grandchildren, her flowers, and all sorts of birds; from cardinals to hummingbirds. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
LAWSON, MO
Obituary & Services: Helen Edith Christy

Helen Edith Christy, 91 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield, Missouri. Helen was born December 11, 1930, in Pollock, Missouri to Pearl and Edith Campbell. On September 11, 1949, she married William Cleveland “W.C.” Christy, he preceded her in death in 2008. She was also preceded by a sister, Ruth Meeks; a brother, Kenneth Campbell; a sister-in-law, Jolene Campbell; and a brother-in-law, Phillip Meeks.
MILAN, MO
Celebration of Life: Donald Leroy Baskett

Donald Leroy Baskett, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Donald was born the son of Hubert and Gladys (Thudium) Baskett on February 5, 1936, in Browning, Missouri. He was a 1954 graduate of Meadville High School and continued his education at Northeast Missouri Teachers College where he graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree of Education in French and English. Donald obtained his Master’s Degree in English from Northeast Missouri State University. He taught French, English, and Drama at Meadville High School and Chillicothe High School. In his later years, he became a social worker for the Department of Family Services, and he also enjoyed substitute teaching. He was a member of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Kansas City, Missouri. He was a member of the Peace Corps on the Ivory Coast where he taught English to French-speaking children. His hobbies included playing bridge with the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) of Chillicothe, Missouri, running marathons, and spending time with his grandchildren.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Funeral Services: Clinton Charles Stark

Clinton Charles Stark, 41, Mercer, MO, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home in Mercer, MO. Clint was born on March 8, 1981, in Trenton, Missouri the son of Ronald and Patricia (Wilson) Stark. He graduated from Mercer High School in 1999 and then attended Central Methodist University, where he obtained a degree in Marine Biology. He was a devoted father, a proud member of the Mercer Baptist Church, and an avid fisherman. Everyone who met Clint was impacted by his infectious personality and generous heart. He was tremendous light in the world and had a smile for everyone. To say Clint lived life to the fullest would be an understatement. He did more “living” in 41 years than most do in a lifetime. He didn’t know a stranger and had a way of leaving an unforgettable impression on anyone he encountered. Clint was a don’t think just do, live in the moment kind of guy. He was funny, lighthearted, genuine as they come, always the life of the party, had a quote for everything, stubborn as the day is long, and the most generous person you’ve ever met. He had a heart of gold and would give anyone the shirt off his back. His laugh was contagious, and you couldn’t help but love the guy. Anytime you were with him, no matter where you went or what you were doing, it would end up being a legendary story. Just a good ol’ boy, the best of the best.
MERCER, MO
Obituary & Services: David Delano Doll

David Delano Doll, 62, passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center. He was born July 13, 1959, in Cameron, Missouri to John Sr. and Anna (Sparks) Doll. He was a farmer, a USMC Veteran, contractor co-owner, and operator, with Atlas Systems Inc. David married Nichole...
CAMERON, MO
Cameron woman involved in three-vehicle crash in Buchanan County

A Cameron woman was involved in a three-vehicle accident in Buchanan County Friday morning, June 10th in which two Gower residents were injured. The Highway Patrol reports the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 71-year-old Russell Plummer of Gower, sustained moderate injuries, and his passenger, 70-year-old Diana Plummer of Gower, received serious injuries. The Plummers were taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Free pair of shoes provided to children in Bethany on August 8th

The Harrison County Health Department and Shoes from the Heart will provide a free pair of shoes to children. Shoes will be handed out at a back-to-school safety fair at the fairgrounds in Bethany on August 8th. The time has not yet been determined. A limited number of shoes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The health department and Shoes from the Heart will need to know children’s shoe sizes.
BETHANY, MO
Trenton man crashes car on 18th Street

A Trenton man was taken to the Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton after a one-car accident at 18th and Bolser streets in Trenton on June 7th. Trenton Police Officer Chanse Houghton reports emergency medical services took the driver, 67-year-old Donald Gene Ragan, to the hospital for a medical evaluation. The...
TRENTON, MO
Chillicothe man injured in crash on Highway 50 in Moniteau County

A Chillicothe man sustained injuries as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Moniteau County Tuesday afternoon, June 7th. The Highway Patrol reports an ambulance took 58-year-old Donald Webb to University Hospital in Columbia. The other driver, 70-year-old Dora Chambers of Jefferson City, was also taken by ambulance to University Hospital. Their injuries were described as moderate.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
Audio: Church Women United Thrift Shop in Trenton operates by volunteer

The Church Women United Thrift Shop at 17th Street and Harris Avenue in Trenton is run by volunteers. Church Women United Board Member Charlotte Hoskins says volunteers can help Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, starting between 8 o’clock and 8:30 and ending around noon or 12:30. Volunteers can take a...
TRENTON, MO
Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 9, 2022

Among cases in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, June 9, 2022. A Harrisonville man was sentenced to prison after admitting to a violation of probation. Kevin Michael Miller saw his probation revoked. Miller was sentenced to terms of seven years each for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, one count of felony stealing, and delivery of a controlled substance. These sentences are to run concurrently with any sentence imposed in any other case. The incidents were in February of 2019 in Grundy County.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Gaunt To Appear In Linn County Court

A Chillicothe man will return to Linn County Court on June 23rd. Forty-four-year-old Daniel Gaunt is scheduled to appear before Judge William P Devoy for the first appearance on an alleged probation violation. Gaunt plead guilty to charges of non-support in January of 2017 and was sentenced to probation that was to be complete this year. The judge had extended the probation an additional year, starting January 5th.
LINN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Four people taken to hospital in Independence car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving several vehicles in Independence has left four people hospitalized. One person was listed in critical condition and three others were in serious condition, law enforcement stated. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of 40 Highway and Denton Road, several...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Platte City Woman Arrested On Drug Possession Warrant

A Platte City woman was arrested Thursday evening on a warrant accusing her of drug possession. According to Troop A of the highway Patrol, at 5:30 P.M. Thursday they arrested 36-year-old Platte City resident Natalie R. Fox on a Jackson County felony warrant for possession. Fox was booked into the...
PLATTE CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Liberty Man Arrested On Six Driving Related Charges

A Liberty man was arrested early Friday morning on six charges. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Liberty resident John R. Clifton at 2:42 A.M. today (Friday) on charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, not having insurance and failing to register a vehicle.
LIBERTY, MO

