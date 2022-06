According to Michigan State, assistant basketball coach Mike Garland is retiring after 22 years with the program. “I’ve been blessed in my life to be provided many great opportunities, but among the best has been the opportunity to interact with the great young men who have been part of the Michigan State men’s basketball program and to do so alongside my friend and loving brother that I can’t say enough about, Tom Izzo, along with other fellow coaches during my time here.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO