GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr bonded out of the Calhoun County Jail around 5 p.m. on Friday, June 10. Schurr had appeared for his arraignment in 61st District Court in Grand Rapids virtually earlier in the day where he entering a plea of not guilty to the charge of second degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya back in April.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO