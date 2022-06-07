‘Stranger Things 4’ On Track To Become Netflix’s Most Watched English Language Series, Sets More Records

Click here to read the full article.

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 logged 335.01M hours viewed in its first full week of release to shoot up to #3 on Netflix ’s all-time list for English-language series with 621.80m hours viewed in just 10 days. With only Bridgerton Season 2 (656M) and Bridgerton S1 (625M) ahead of it on the list, which measures viewership in a season’s first 28 days on the service, Stranger Things is set to climb to the #1 spot in the next few days.

The sci-fi series also is guaranteed to finish at least second on Netflix’s overall all-time list for English- and non-English programming, with only phenom Squid Game standing in its way with its astonishing 1.65 billion hours viewed.

For the week of May 30-June 5, Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 became the most watched season of English-language TV in a single week on Netflix and hit #1 on the Top 10 lists in 91 countries, a first for an English TV series.

It was a Stranger Things sweep at the top of Netflix’s weekly chart with S1 at #2 with 75.08M hours viewed, S2 at #3 with 58.27M hours viewed; and S3 at #4 with 47.42M hours viewed. Breakout The Lincoln Lawyer was the most watched non-Stranger Things title at #5 with 42.5 million hours viewed.

Additionally, Kate Bush’s track “Running Up That Hill” entered the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in its 37-year history.