Elon Musk Urged to Buy YouTube After Ad Complaints
Musk, who is in the process of reaching an agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion, criticized YouTube for seeming to have "nonstop scam...www.newsweek.com
Musk, who is in the process of reaching an agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion, criticized YouTube for seeming to have "nonstop scam...www.newsweek.com
Elon Musk then revealed his newest COVID-19 treatment, taking long rides in a newly purchased Telsa for therapy.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 7