ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

Planting season's end is near

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YExhz_0g3Q4Pif00

Corn and soybean planting has finally caught up and are both nearly complete across the state, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Illinois corn planted reached 95 percent, compared to the five-year average of 89 percent. Corn emerged reached 89 percent, compared to the average of 80 percent.
Corn condition was rated 1 percent poor, 18 percent fair, 66 percent good and 15 percent excellent.
Soybeans planted reached 88 percent, compared to the average of 78 percent. Beans emerged reached 75 percent, compared to the average of 63 percent.
Condition of the bean crop was rated 2 percent poor, 16 percent fair, 68 percent good and 14 percent excellent.
Winter wheat headed was 97 percent, compared to the average of 95 percent. Wheat condition was rated 4 percent poor, 19 percent fair, 55 percent good and 22 percent excellent.
Statewide, the average temperature was 71.1 degrees, 3.1 degrees above normal. Crawford County’s average temperature was almost 72 degrees.
Precipitation averaged.40 inches, .51 inches degrees below normal. Locally, only slightly more than .12 inch was reported.
Topsoil moisture supply was rated 1 percent very short, 9 percent short, 84 percent adequate and 6 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supply was rated 2 percent very short, 6 percent short, 85 percent adequate and 7 percent surplus.
There were 5.7 days suitable for field work last week.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Crawford County, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Soybeans#Temperature
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
1K+
Followers
573
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy