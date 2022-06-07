Planting season's end is near

Corn and soybean planting has finally caught up and are both nearly complete across the state, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Illinois corn planted reached 95 percent, compared to the five-year average of 89 percent. Corn emerged reached 89 percent, compared to the average of 80 percent.

Corn condition was rated 1 percent poor, 18 percent fair, 66 percent good and 15 percent excellent.

Soybeans planted reached 88 percent, compared to the average of 78 percent. Beans emerged reached 75 percent, compared to the average of 63 percent.

Condition of the bean crop was rated 2 percent poor, 16 percent fair, 68 percent good and 14 percent excellent.

Winter wheat headed was 97 percent, compared to the average of 95 percent. Wheat condition was rated 4 percent poor, 19 percent fair, 55 percent good and 22 percent excellent.

Statewide, the average temperature was 71.1 degrees, 3.1 degrees above normal. Crawford County’s average temperature was almost 72 degrees.

Precipitation averaged.40 inches, .51 inches degrees below normal. Locally, only slightly more than .12 inch was reported.

Topsoil moisture supply was rated 1 percent very short, 9 percent short, 84 percent adequate and 6 percent surplus.

Subsoil moisture supply was rated 2 percent very short, 6 percent short, 85 percent adequate and 7 percent surplus.

There were 5.7 days suitable for field work last week.