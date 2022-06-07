Teacher Knocks Out Second Grader's Tooth With Hockey Stick: Video

The unfortunate mother claims her young son is now scared to go back to school and no one can be held accountable for this after a primary school teacher threw a stick at the boy knocked his tooth out. The mom also said that the teacher lied when she brought her son in to the nurse, then the nurse lied to her about what happened when she went to pick him up. The school officials reportedly told the mother that “it was a bad reaction the teacher had.” Luckily, the whole incident was captured on surveillance video. The mother says the school district didn’t do enough for her 8-year-old son, who has been on a IEP (Individualized Education Program) since preschool for speech and social/ emotional and he has diagnosis’s of ASD, ADHD/ADD combined type.

