ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MN

Teacher Knocks Out Second Grader's Tooth With Hockey Stick: Video

By Nick Mordowanec
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"She just grabbed it and threw it with force like she was intentionally trying to hurt him," the child's father...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Waterloo Journal

Mother claims her child, who is diagnosed with autism and ADHD, is now scared to go back to school and no one can be held accountable after a primary school teacher threw a stick at the student and knocked his tooth out

The unfortunate mother claims her young son is now scared to go back to school and no one can be held accountable for this after a primary school teacher threw a stick at the boy knocked his tooth out. The mom also said that the teacher lied when she brought her son in to the nurse, then the nurse lied to her about what happened when she went to pick him up. The school officials reportedly told the mother that “it was a bad reaction the teacher had.” Luckily, the whole incident was captured on surveillance video. The mother says the school district didn’t do enough for her 8-year-old son, who has been on a IEP (Individualized Education Program) since preschool for speech and social/ emotional and he has diagnosis’s of ASD, ADHD/ADD combined type.
KIDS
Long Beach Tribune

White woman, a mother of Black adopted teenager, claims her daughter ‘begged her to turn White’ because she was called the N-word and bullied in school due to her race for years, lawsuit

White man and woman, parents of Black adopted teenage girl, decided to file a lawsuit against their child’s school and the school district because the young girl has been constantly bullied because of her race while in school and the school officials are accused of not doing enough to protect her. According to the lawsuit, the threats and harassment lasted for extended period of time and at one point, the girl couldn’t handle the students’ behavior and asked her mother if she could become White so she won’t be bullied.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Princeton, MN
State
Florida State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Boy, 12, is permanently excluded from school after he was caught with black and yellow toy gun in McDonald's before class - as his mother slams 'over the top' punishment

A mother of a 12-year-old boy who was excluded after taking a toy gun into McDonalds before school has slammed her son's school as being 'over the top' and like an 'army camp' with their choice of punishment. Self-employed cleaner Pauline Pollard, 53, from Birmingham, says her son Mitchell, 12,...
KIDS
Shreveport Magazine

“It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids” Educators were caught on live camera feed stepping on the fingers of a preschooler and bumping another student with knee from behind

Pre-school educators were caught on live camera feed standing on a child’s hand, kneeing another child in the back, shouting at one child close to their face and shoving them in the forehead with a finger. Parents reportedly watched the teachers abuse 2 and 3-year-old students on a live video stream from the classroom. The video was reportedly seen by a concerned parent who decided to tune in to the school’s live-streaming of classrooms. The mother of one of the students said that she went to watch her son after she had a weird feeling that she needed to check on him. “It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids.” the mother reportedly said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Johnson
Person
Ben Barton
rolling out

Black father of 33 kids goes ballistic after being called irresponsible (video)

Demond George is a Black father with 33 kids. George recently went viral on social media after posting pictures on Facebook with his group of kids. In his post, he says in the caption “The LEGEND The LEGACY WILL LIVE FOREVER.” Since that post, George has put his Facebook on private, and it’s probably because social media has been going in on him for having so many kids.
SOCIETY
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princeton Public Schools#Grader#Violent Crime#Fox
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Texas school gunman is seen leaving her home after breaking down in tears at church: Churchgoer told her 'you did not put the gun in his hand'

The mother of Texas elementary school gunman Salvador Ramos was seen leaving her Texas home on Thursday - two days after her son massacred 19 children and two teachers at an Uvalde elementary school. Adriana Reyes, who said she was 'surprised' at her son's horrific killing spree at Robb Elementary...
UVALDE, TX
Shine My Crown

Black Mother Outraged After Son Receives 'Monkey Award' From Preschool

A mother from Mississippi was left outraged and seeking answers after her preschooler son was sent home with a "monkey award." Shemekia Ellis says her son was the recipient of the "Monkey Award...for entertaining others." After almost a week of no response, Ellis finally sat down with school district officials who claimed to have no knowledge of the history of Black Americans being compared to monkeys.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Mourns 17-Year-Old Who Died At I Promise School In Akron

LeBron James and his family shared their condolences after a 17-year-old boy was found beaten to death near James’ “I Promise” School in Akron, Ohio. The male victim was found beaten and unconscious in the parking lot near the school's outdoor basketball court around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday. Police officials say they believe the victim was assaulted by three unknown suspects who were playing basketball at the school’s court. Friends of the victim reportedly rushed home to call for help, but the boy succumbed to his injuries in the parking lot at around 11:05 p.m.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Gillian Sisley

Mom Puts Lock on 10-Year-Old Son's Door to Keep Out Cousins

Every person needs privacy and has a right to it. This is part of human psychology and something that makes human beings very unique compared to other creatures in the world. With that said, people are not always considerate of boundaries and the privacy of others. When a person's privacy or boundaries are violated, it can leave them feeling very exposed.
Daily Mail

They died with children in their arms: Hero teachers were killed SHIELDING students from Texas gunman while he opened fire slaughtering 19 kids - as it emerges he said 'what do we have here?' after entering classroom

The two teachers killed in the Texas school massacre died heroes trying to protect their students from the gunman who stormed their classroom and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle. Irma Garcia, 46, and Eva Mireles, 44, were shot dead alongside 19 students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on...
UVALDE, TX
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
987K+
Followers
96K+
Post
858M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy