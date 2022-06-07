ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Age for Knee Replacement Surgery Has Dropped Due to Obesity, Study Says

By Simona Kitanovska, Zenger News
 3 days ago
Those with the highest Body Mass Index (BMI) were having surgery up to seven years earlier than those of a healthy...

Menagerie Tribe
3d ago

Reason women were “obese” was due to dr’s stating that they needed to lose weight yet male counterpart no problem. Doctors need to understand that “women” don’t go to dr’s due to having to care for others. By the time they can, they’re in a lot of pain as it is & get turned away until women don’t have the mobility to keep weight off due to the pain.

World Without End
3d ago

They waited twenty years to treat my arthritis. I took 1000mg of ibuprofen 3 times a day. Over the twenty years my life became very sedentary. I had to be able to function at work. So the weight came. This is why it is becoming a issue. Sometimes it better to treat ot early to avoid the weight.

Guest
3d ago

It's a double edged sword. Once you begin to have knee problems (osteoarthritis) your activity level slows dramatically due to pain in an unstable joint. Even the easiest of tasks become difficult. Most suffer for years before seeing an orthopedic. I am a retired nurse and just had my second knee replacement 3 weeks ago. It was the best thing I've done for myself. After a full recovery I am looking forward to getting out and doing things I loved to do before and enjoy my retirement years.

#Fat People#Knee Replacement#Knee Osteoarthritis#Overweight#National Health Survey
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

