Age for Knee Replacement Surgery Has Dropped Due to Obesity, Study Says
Those with the highest Body Mass Index (BMI) were having surgery up to seven years earlier than those of a healthy...www.newsweek.com
Those with the highest Body Mass Index (BMI) were having surgery up to seven years earlier than those of a healthy...www.newsweek.com
Reason women were “obese” was due to dr’s stating that they needed to lose weight yet male counterpart no problem. Doctors need to understand that “women” don’t go to dr’s due to having to care for others. By the time they can, they’re in a lot of pain as it is & get turned away until women don’t have the mobility to keep weight off due to the pain.
They waited twenty years to treat my arthritis. I took 1000mg of ibuprofen 3 times a day. Over the twenty years my life became very sedentary. I had to be able to function at work. So the weight came. This is why it is becoming a issue. Sometimes it better to treat ot early to avoid the weight.
It's a double edged sword. Once you begin to have knee problems (osteoarthritis) your activity level slows dramatically due to pain in an unstable joint. Even the easiest of tasks become difficult. Most suffer for years before seeing an orthopedic. I am a retired nurse and just had my second knee replacement 3 weeks ago. It was the best thing I've done for myself. After a full recovery I am looking forward to getting out and doing things I loved to do before and enjoy my retirement years.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 17