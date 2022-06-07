Falls Police release body cam video of Friday shooting

Niagara Falls, NY (WBEN) Niagara Falls Police released body cam video of Friday's officer involved shooting. Police say the suspect was caught violating an order of protection and lunged at officers with a knife.

Police say 29 year old Reginald Barnes was on probation for sexual abuse, burglary and assault. There was an order of protection against Barnes for the victim. Police say a neighbor called saying Barnes was in the victim's backyard Friday afternoon.

Police say Barnes was cornered at the Rite Aid on Niagara Falls Boulevard and 80th Street. Police say Barnes lunged at officers with a knife. A Taser used by officers had no effect on the suspect. Officer Greg Paul and Lt. Joseph Scibilia shot Barnes, who remains in critical condition. The officer stabbed, Dominic Senese, has been treated and released from the hospital. Officer Kayla Richards provided first aid to Barnes after being shot. As is standard procedure, Scibilia and Paul are on administrative leave.

Police say it takes 30 seconds for audio to begin on the tape, which is why no audio is available.