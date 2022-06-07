ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask The Expert: Why are teachers giving up on teaching?

By Kristin Diaz, David Rancken
 3 days ago

Summer usually brings a lot of job openings in the education field as teachers decide to move to other districts. But, these days, it's getting tougher for schools to find teachers and it's tougher for teachers to be teachers, with so many different factors causing people to leave the profession.

On today's Ask The Expert, Rena Honea joined us. She's the president of Alliance AFT.

