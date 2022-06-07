ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volodymyr Zelensky ‘very happy' after Boris Johnson survived confidence vote

By Harry Fletcher
 3 days ago

Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken about Boris Johnson’s narrow victory in the no confidence vote , saying he was “very happy” with the result.

The PM survived an attempt by Tory MPs to oust him on Monday. Conservatives voted by 211 to 148 in the secret ballot in Westminster – substantially succeeding the 117 votes of no confidence that Theresa May received from her own MPs in December 2018.

Speaking about the vote at an event hosted by the Financial Times , Ukraine Zelenskyy said: “I am very happy. He is a true friend of Ukraine.”

“I’m glad we haven’t lost an important ally, this is great news,” he added.

When asked about Zelensky’s comments, the PM’s spokesperson said Johnson “enjoys a very close relationship” with him.

They added: “He believes it’s vital to how the UK is able to adapt and support Ukraine in this fast moving situation.”

Zelensky wasn’t the only Ukrainian figure to comment on the news in Westminster.

One of Zelensky’s senior advisors, Mykhaylo Podolyak, posted on Twitter: “Leadership is always a heavy burden.

“Boris Johnson was one of the first who realised the menace of Russia and stood by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to protect the free world from barbaric invasion.

“The world needs such leaders. The UK is a Great friend of Ukraine. British crown is a shield of democratic world.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Volodymyr Zelensky hit out at Conor McGregor over comments the UFC star made about Vladimir Putin in 2018.

Zelensky reportedly explained his concerns during a recent visit with Irish delegates and referred to a picture McGregor posed for with the Russian leader at the 2018 World Cup final in Russia.

