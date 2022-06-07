ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Florida man bitten by an alligator he mistook for a dog

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152xLr_0g3Q3iZn00

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten Tuesday by an alligator that he mistook for a dog.

WTSP says an unidentified 49-year-old man was bitten by an alligator Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in the area on another call when the man flagged them. He told investigators that he was talking outside a motel overnight when he saw something in the bushes, and thought it was a dog on a long leash.

The alligator got close enough to the man and bit his right leg, according to WFTS. The man told SCSO that he tried to get away and felt “the alligator rip a chunk off his leg.”

WFTS says an SCSO sergeant was able to catch the alligator and an alligator trapper was able to take it away from the area. The alligator was about 7 feet, 1 inch long.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to WTSP.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WOKV

‘So he just walked in?’: Police remove giant dog from Florida store

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — An unusual customer had the employees at a Dollar General in Florida calling the police for help. A giant dog was inside and refusing to leave. The Bradenton Police Department shared a video from an officer’s body-worn camera on its Facebook page. The video shows officers responding to the store, where a large dog was roaming the aisles.
BRADENTON, FL
WOKV

Duvall homers twice, Braves beat Bucs for 11th straight win

ATLANTA — (AP) — Adam Duvall homered twice off José Quintana, William Contreras and Matt Olson also connected, and the Atlanta Braves won their 11th straight game, 5-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. The defending World Series champion Braves began the day having trimmed five games...
ATLANTA, GA
WOKV

Stamkos scores twice, Lightning beat Rangers 2-1 in Game 6

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning's bid for a three-peat is alive and well. With captain Steven Stamkos leading the way, the two-time defending champions beat the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final Saturday night, securing a berth in the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year.
TAMPA, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
71K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy