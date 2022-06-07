ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Bateman Exits Scarlett Johansson-Chris Evans Film ‘Artemis’ Due To Creative Differences

By Mike Fleming Jr
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Jason Bateman has exited from the director’s chair on Artemis , the big feature film package starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans that Deadline told you in March that Apple swooped in to acquire in a $100 million-plus deal.

Johansson is producing with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their These Pictures production company, which commissioned and developed the script.

We’re hearing from sources that Bateman and These Pictures amicably and mutually have chosen to part ways on the pic due to creative differences. I’m told that both sides respect the other’s work and will continue to hunt for the right project to collaborate on down the road.

Plot details for Artemis are being kept tightly under wraps, but the project is set against the space race. The screenplay hails from Rose Gilroy, daughter of writer-director Dan Gilroy and actress René Russo.

Bateman just wrapped the fourth and final season of his Netflix series Ozark .

Comments / 74

MeFromMT
3d ago

As Moira Rose would say, “you were the [creative], and they were indifferent!” I’d rather watch something with Jason Bateman in it than either of the others.

Reply(5)
71
WethePeople21
3d ago

I think as a producer I would let Bateman take the helm on creative decisions... Letting him walk away sounds like a huge cinematic mistake.

Reply(3)
53
Jack Mehoff
3d ago

Bateman ain’t sweating it, the guys is all over the place, commercials, movies, who doesn’t like Jason Bateman? Great actor. I still love that movie couples retreat he’s in , Funny AF!

Reply(3)
26
