Colorado’s Week 1 game betting line released

The Colorado Buffaloes will be a home underdog in their Week 1 matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. Tipico Sportsbook has TCU favored by 7.5 points as of June 7 for the Sept. 2 kickoff.

Betting wisdom usually holds that homefield advantage counts for three points on the line, so the Buffaloes would’ve been staring at a double-digit point spread if the game was held at a neutral site. But fortunately, Folsom Field will be hosting.

Colorado is also getting +235 on the money line and as of writing, there is not a point total bet. Last year, the Buffaloes opened the season as a 37.5-point favorite over Northern Colorado. This year’s season-opening line is both a reflection of the season the Buffs had last year, as well as playing a more quality opponent in TCU.

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

