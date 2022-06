The Ravens have signed four of their 2022 draft picks, which means they still have to agree to deals with seven players. Center Tyler Linderbaum (first round) Analysis: The Ravens had mulled over the idea of moving Pat Mekari from tackle to center in the 2022 season. However, that plan has changed with the addition of Tyler Linderbaum in the first round of the draft. "I’m assuming Tyler is going to come in and start at center – for sure, obviously," Harbaugh said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO