KUSI Political Contributor, Joseph Perkins, discusses key races in California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fentanyl was the leading cause of death last year for those 18-45. Deaths have doubled every year for the past four years. With kids out of school, they’ll have more time to hang out with friends. Many of the deaths come from pills bought from friends that they don’t know are laced with fentanyl.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO