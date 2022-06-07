KUSI Political Contributor, Joseph Perkins, discusses key races in California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Co-founder of the community group ReOpen San Diego, Amy Reichert, is officially the Republican candidate who will face off with incumbent, Chair Nathan Fletcher, in the race to represent San Diego County’s District 4. Fletcher easily won the primary, but Reichert secured second place,...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The newly redrawn 38th State Senate District was a race KUSI followed closely, as two Democrats campaigned against a lone Republican. The new district runs from southern Orange County through Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas and Vista, all the way south to Carmel Valley, La Jolla, Pacific Beach and Mission Beach.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Diego Friday implemented stricter water restrictions following a statewide order from Gov. Gavin Newsom, restrictions which will remain in effect for a year. Don Billings, Former Chair, City of San Diego Independent Rates Oversight Committee, joined KUSI to talk more about...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday morning Kelly Martinez lead the polls in the San Diego Sheriff’s race. Hemmerling is in a close battle for the second sport in the two-person November runoff election. John Hemmerling, Candidate for Sheriff, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego”...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican, Brian Maryott, and Democrat, Mike Levin, will face each other in November in the race for the 49th Congressional District. Brian Maryott joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the primary election and what’s next.
Ballots are still being counted, but voter turnout appears to be lower than expected at just 21.5%. The San Diego County Registrar projects there are about 250,000 outstanding ballots as of 8:00 AM Wednesday morning. Some election night surprises include the race to replace Lorena Gonzalez in California’s 80th Assembly...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election Day is now over and the polls are closed. RNC Spokespperson, Paris Dennard, joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about how the GOP did in the California Primary and Primary Elections across the country.
MISSION BAY (KUSI) – The once annual July 3rd fireworks show over Mission Bay hasn’t happened since 2012, but it is returning this summer. After a decade without the show, San Diegans can return to Mission Bay to celebrate America’s Birthday. The Mission Bay Yacht Club raised...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The County Fair is coming to town starting Wednesday, June 8th, and its sure to be a “super” time. This year’s theme is “Heroes Reunite!” after the original superhero theme was cancelled due to the pandemic. To better serve Fair...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 34th Annual Spring Fling Gala is being held this weekend. This year’s Spring Fling Gala celebrates the Center’s golden 50th anniversary with a new theme – The Golden Age of Hollywood. Tickets are still available for this...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County Thursday set a record for the 13th consecutive day, rising 1.5 cents to $6.326, extending its streak of increases to 14 consecutive days. The average price has risen 30.8 cents over...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, the Daring Greatly band will be performing in Downtown El Cajon at 5:30. KUSI talked with the Daring Greatly band about tonight’s events and future concerts. https://downtownelcajon.com/dinner-and-a-concert-shows/
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A school-shooting threat prompted a roughly hourlong lockdown at a Serra Mesa middle school Friday while authorities investigated, finding no weapons or other hazards at the campus. An unknown number of students at Taft Middle School received the threatening message — a photo of a...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s getting hotter and hotter as we enter the summer months, and the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA’s pool is going to be a perfect way to stay cool. The long-awaited aquatics center is nearing completion, now there is water in the pool!. Anna...
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A claim made Thursday by San Diego-based One America News’ CEO that Elon Musk is seeking to buy the network was quickly refuted by Musk in a tweet. Robert Herring tweeted Thursday morning, “We just received a call from somebody very close to @elonmusk telling us that he would like to talk to us about purchasing @OANN.”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fentanyl was the leading cause of death last year for those 18-45. Deaths have doubled every year for the past four years. With kids out of school, they’ll have more time to hang out with friends. Many of the deaths come from pills bought from friends that they don’t know are laced with fentanyl.
Preparing for college athletics is already a hurdle in itself, let alone bouncing back from cancer. Allison Edmonds sits down with Torrey Pines senior Brooklyn Burns and hear about her journey to success!
Point Loma Nazarene’s baseball team is that much closer to history!. The Sea Lions one win away from clinching a spot in the College World Series finals this weekend. We chat with Sage Creek alum and PLNU’s Scott Anderson on the program’s success!
