ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KUSI Political Contributor, Joseph Perkins, discusses key races in California

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today is Primary Election...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

Related
kusi.com

San Diego introduces more water restrictions as drought grips California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Diego Friday implemented stricter water restrictions following a statewide order from Gov. Gavin Newsom, restrictions which will remain in effect for a year. Don Billings, Former Chair, City of San Diego Independent Rates Oversight Committee, joined KUSI to talk more about...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Elections
kusi.com

2022 California Primary Election Results for San Diego County

Ballots are still being counted, but voter turnout appears to be lower than expected at just 21.5%. The San Diego County Registrar projects there are about 250,000 outstanding ballots as of 8:00 AM Wednesday morning. Some election night surprises include the race to replace Lorena Gonzalez in California’s 80th Assembly...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Water restrictions and soaring gas prices plague California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Diego Friday implemented stricter water restrictions following a statewide order from Gov. Gavin Newsom, restrictions which will remain in effect for a year. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County set a record Friday...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Election Day
kusi.com

Fireworks Show returns to Mission Bay for first time in a decade

MISSION BAY (KUSI) – The once annual July 3rd fireworks show over Mission Bay hasn’t happened since 2012, but it is returning this summer. After a decade without the show, San Diegans can return to Mission Bay to celebrate America’s Birthday. The Mission Bay Yacht Club raised...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Helen Woodward Animal Center to host 34th Annual Spring Fling Gala

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 34th Annual Spring Fling Gala is being held this weekend. This year’s Spring Fling Gala celebrates the Center’s golden 50th anniversary with a new theme – The Golden Age of Hollywood. Tickets are still available for this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kusi.com

Daring Greatly band to perform in Downton, El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, the Daring Greatly band will be performing in Downtown El Cajon at 5:30. KUSI talked with the Daring Greatly band about tonight’s events and future concerts. https://downtownelcajon.com/dinner-and-a-concert-shows/
kusi.com

School threat prompts lockdown at Taft Middle School

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A school-shooting threat prompted a roughly hourlong lockdown at a Serra Mesa middle school Friday while authorities investigated, finding no weapons or other hazards at the campus. An unknown number of students at Taft Middle School received the threatening message — a photo of a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

OAN CEO claims Musk wants to buy network, Musk quickly denies any interest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A claim made Thursday by San Diego-based One America News’ CEO that Elon Musk is seeking to buy the network was quickly refuted by Musk in a tweet. Robert Herring tweeted Thursday morning, “We just received a call from somebody very close to @elonmusk telling us that he would like to talk to us about purchasing @OANN.”
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy