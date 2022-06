After dealing with some rain showers earlier today, we saw some clearing before the sun set. A few isolated storms developed just North of the viewing area, and actually produced some golf-ball sized hail in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin just North of Walworth County. Clouds continue to thicken overnight tonight into tomorrow. We could see some patchy fog develop, especially where there was more rainfall earlier today. Temperatures drop back into the mid 50s overnight as well.

OCONOMOWOC, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO