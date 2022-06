WAYNE, Neb. -- Former Wayne State All-American and NCAA National Champion thrower Katie Wilson is one of seven athletes selected as inductees for the 2022 Northern Sun Conference Hall of Fame announced Wednesday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, this year’s NSIC Hall of Fame Banquet is set for Tuesday, July 12 at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Moorhead, Minnesota as part of the NSIC’s annual Summer Kickoff Event.

