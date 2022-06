The idea of color is explored at two different shows this month at Art from the Streets and Wally Workman. Premonition and superstition are questioned in the work of Adreon Henry at Camiba, while playful Western style pieces carefully balanced with themes of modern mythology and pop culture are on display in Cyrus Walker’s show at Assemblage Contemporary. Austin landmarks are also examined at two different shows — photographs of Waller Creek as a dividing border line, as well as some of Austin’s advertising icons and what they represent. Dive into, explore, and be inspired by the arts this month in Austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO