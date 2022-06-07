ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Zandt County, TX

One dead in fiery crash following pursuit

 2 days ago

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — One person is dead following a late Monday night pursuit in Van Zandt County that ended in...

18 WHEELER TURNS OVER ON TOP OF VEHICLE KILLING DRIVER AND CRITICALLY INJURING TWO FIREFIGHTERS

At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department were injured Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 45. According to the Department of Public Safety, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and pickup truck around 3:20 p.m. DPS says an 18-wheeler traveling northbound crashed into the car and truck, causing the 18-wheeler to overturn on top of the car, and hitting two Centerville Volunteer firefighters. The driver of the car, 27-year-old Jocelyn Ortega of Dallas, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to investigators. Colton Adams, a 21-year-old firefighter was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Temple and remains in stable condition. We’re told he could have his foot amputated. He had plans of becoming an EMT according to family members. The other firefighter injured, 46-year-old Clint Franklin, was also taken to the hospital by an air ambulance but was later treated and released. DPS says the driver of the 18-wheeler and the driver of the truck were taken to the Madisonville hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the pair of crashes.
DPS: 1 dead after Gregg County crash involving semi-trailer

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Gregg County left one person dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to officials, the crash occurred Highway 31, just northeast of Kilgore, and involved a 2020 Volvo truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer and 1999 Toyota Solara. A preliminary investigation states […]
35-year-old man dead after crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 35-year-old man is dead after a one-vehicle crash on FM 839, approximately 6 miles northwest of Laneville at 7:50 p.m Tuesday night. DPS investigation shows that Travis D. Wood, of Henderson, was traveling north on FM 839 in a 2007 GMC 1500. The release said he attempted a slight […]
Woman dies in crash during chase with Van Zandt County law enforcement

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports a woman was killed in a crash following a high-speed chase with law enforcement west of Canton. The woman was traveling east on IH 20 near MP 536, and exited onto the service road near CR 4414 where she crashed into a tree in the grassy area and the car caught on fire, according to DPS.
Marshall police release photo, vehicle description for man in connection with double shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department has released a photo and vehicle description for the man accused of shooting two people at a store on Monday. Montrel Antwon Hatton is wanted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is black male, 5′10″ in height and weighs 265 pounds. He was last seen driving a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, license plate NZS 7510.
Family Killed by Texas Prison Escapee Died From Gunshots and Stab Wounds: ME

A Texas grandfather and his four grandsons killed by a prison escapee died from gunshots, sharp force injuries and stab wounds, a medical examiner's report said. Convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a prison transport bus last month and is accused of killing Mark Collins, 66, and his four grandsons, who ranged in age from 11 to 18, authorities said.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigates robbery

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help solving an aggravated robbery. Officials say around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a robbery that had just occurred at a convenience store in the 11400 block of Hwy. 64 West near Tyler. They were informed that a suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at both the employee and a customer, and demanded the money from the cash register while informing both victims to lay on the floor. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, witnesses say the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. Authorities say the suspect was a black male, 5’09” to 5’10”, wearing a blue hoodie, dark colored pants, and a blue bandana over his face. The weapon was described as a black semi-automatic pistol. If you have any information concerning this case, call the Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

